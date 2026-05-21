Manchester United Manager Mike Cliche Breaks Silence After Michael Carrick's Departure

After Michael Carrick's departure from Manchester United, manager Mike Cliche spoke about the Brazilian midfielder's final game and his decision to not play for the club in their final game of the season.

マンチェスター・ユナイテッドのマイケル・キャリック監督は、オールド・トラッフォードでの感傷的な別れの試合後、ブラジル人MFカゼミーロがクラブでの最後の試合を終えたと明かした。

リオネル・メッシが所属するインテル・マイアミへの移籍が濃厚なカゼミーロは、ブライトンとの最終戦に出場しない。 カゼミーロのマンチェスター・ユナイテッドでのキャリアが正式に終了した。 キャリックは、34歳の同選手がプレミアリーグ最終戦に出場しないと明かした。2022年にレアル・マドリードから最大7000万ポンドで加入したベテランMFは、ホームでのノッティンガム・フォレスト戦（3-2で勝利）を最後にユナイテッドを去る。 チャンピオンズリーグ5回制覇のベテランをブライトン遠征から外した理由について、キャリックはこう語った。

先週の試合が彼の最後になるとは決まっていた。 その通りにうまくいったし、彼は素晴らしい活躍をした。 私がここに来てから、そしてクラブ全体にとって、彼がどれほど素晴らしい働きをしてくれたかは何度も語ってきた。 しかし、彼にとって今が引退の最適なタイミングだと判断されたんだ。

今夏、ブラジル代表カゼミーロのMLS移籍が報じられ、インター・マイアミがフリー獲得へ最も積極的だ。 彼はマンチェスター・ユナイテッドで4年間過ごし、プレミアリーグを離れてフロリダへ移る準備ができているという。 キャリックは、試合メンバーから早期に外された決定でカゼミーロが重要な rollenを果たしたと語った。 カゼにとって今が最適なタイミングだと感じた。

彼も同意していた。 最終戦ではバランスが重要だ。 我々の戦いはまだ終わっていない。 カゼミーロの退団で、ユナイテッドの中盤を支えた経験は幕を閉じる。

カゼミーロの退団が決まった一方、キャリックの去就が注目されている。 暫定監督として手腕を発揮したクラブレジェンドは、正式契約で続投と言われています。 発表は間近で、キャリックは数日以内に明確になると語った





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Manchester United Michael Carrick Brazilian Midfielder Premier League Final Retirement Inter Miami Champions League

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