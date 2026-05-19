HOME MADE FAMILYが無期限活動休止から復活、ソニー・ミュージックレーベルズのキューンミュージックから活動再開

無期限活動休止をした男性の3人のヒップホップグループ、HOME MADE FAMILYが公式サイトを更新して、10年ぶりに再開することを発表した。ソニー・ミュージックレーベルズ（株）内のキューンミュージックとの“HOME MADE FAMILY‘大’家族は始める”と題して発表している。参加するフェスには、今月の名古屋、6月の神奈川、20日の東京、7月の北海道などが含まれている。

グループの公式サイトを更新して、無期限活動休止した男性の3人の ヒップホップグループ ・ HOME MADE FAMILY が再開することを発表した。 ソニー・ミュージックレーベルズ 内の キューンミュージック から 活動再開 することとする。

メンバーにはMCのミクロ、クロ、D.J. ユーイチが含まれており、大学時代に愛知県で出会い、1996年に結成。 ソニー・ミュージックレーベルズが管理していたKiro Recordsから、2004年5月19日にアルバム『OOOH! 家～！

』でメジャーデビュー。 その後は、サンキュー！！ などのヒット曲を連発し、大人気のグループとなっている。 2009年に単独武道館ライブを開催し、さらに2016年12月29日のライブをもって無期限活動休止に入った。 その後、今年4月に複数のフェスへの参加を発表。

参加を予定しているフェスには、今月31日の名古屋・刈谷市総合運動公園のKARIYUA URABAN FES．2026 T0 THE MAX、6月6日の神奈川県ぴあアリーナMMのFLOW THE FESTIVAL 2026、20日に行われる東京都EX THEATER ROPPONGIのMOVE FES.2026、7月12日の北海道美唄市のそらち工業団地特設会場のSORAON 2026（ソーロン）、25日の大阪舞洲スポーツアイランドジャイガ特設会場のOSAKA GIGANTIC MUSIC FESTIVAL 2026 - THANKS 10T HAGI GIGA-があります。 コメント：懐かしい曲をレピ мүмкін、ぜひ会場で地元のFEELを占められてみよう





SportsHochi / 🏆 53. in JP We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

HOME MADE FAMILY ソニー・ミュージックレーベルズ キューンミュージック ヒップホップグループ 再開 活動再開 参加 フェス

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