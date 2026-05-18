WaCom Holdings on May 13th announced the opposition of its Board of Directors to the AVR (Asset Value Investors) shareholder proposal which includes board membership nominations such as the removal of CEO and COO of Wacom.brThe Board of Directors of Wacom stood firm in its stance against the AVR proposal stating that certain statements made by AVR were based on false allegations.brThe issue at hand involves the allegations of inappropriate use of Wacom's office space by the CEO's daughter for dance practice and shooting. In response, Wacom offered to rent the space through a formal facility use agreement with the community organization.

アセット・バリュー・インベスターズ（AVI）がワコム上場企業の井出信孝社長と中嶋崇史COOの解任などを求めた株主提案に対して、ワコム取締役会が反対の判断を下した。 AVIは、ワコム東京支社オフィスの一部私物化について問題視しており、井出社長の娘のダンス練習・撮影スペースなどへの利用を“私物化”の疑いと捉えている。

また、中嶋COOの過去に代表を務めた赤字のスタートアップ企業を17億円規模で買収した投資判断についても AVIは批判している。 対し、ワコム側は事実誤認や憶測に基づく AVIの指摘を全面的に否定しており、オフィスの一部私物化に関するダンススペースについては設備利用許諾契約を締結していると説明。 なお、井出社長の家族によるイベント出演は currently ボランティア出演であり、この事実を確認した上で井出社長による公私混同の指摘を外れたとする判断を示している。

また、中嶋以管作によるリクロスエクスパンションの買収や新たな社外取締役候補者の推薦についても、これらの審議を行っており、井出大統領および中嶋COOの両氏は引き続き取締役として職務遂行すべきであるとする判断を示している。

次に、ブランド製品事業の業績低迷に対しての AVIの指摘に対しては、直近の構造改革により売上高327億4000万円、セグメント利益20億2000万円を赤字化した企業である llaming for 直近の実績を武器に、その catalans with the strength to grow capabilities are already established, these growth metrics should put the company on solid ground and help to secure a brighter future visioning for the future. この発言では、直近の業務構造改革の実績を武器として、これらの成長指標は会社に明るい未来を見出すことができるものであるとしている





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Wacom ARV Asset Value Investors Shareholder Transparent Capital Private Equity Investment Firm

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