World of Tanks: HEAT - Hero Shooter Elements in Online Battle Game

A hybrid online battle game that combines the elements of hero shooters and tank battles, developed from scratch with cross-play and cross-progression support. The game features 4 game modes, 8 maps, and 2 customizable tanks per agent. Each agent has passive effects and powerful ultimate abilities, and the tanks have unique abilities as well. The game also features a leveling system with agent skill points and rewards for completing missions.

本作は、『World of Tanks』でおなじみの戦車戦に、ヒーローシューターの要素を融合したオンライン対戦ゲームだ。 独自エンジンにて一から開発され、クロスプレイ・クロスプログレッションに対応している。

『World of Tanks: HEAT』では、第二次世界大戦後の架空の世界を舞台に、最大10対10での対戦をおこなう。 現時点では、ハードポイント、コントロール、キル・コンファーム、コンクエストの4種類のゲームモードがプレイ可能となっており、マップは8種類が収録されている。 本作では、エージェントを選択し、それぞれの役割にあわせて調整された2輌の戦車から選んでプレイする。 現時点でエージェントは、ディフェンダー・アタッカー・スナイパーに分けて8名が、戦車はそれぞれ異なるプレイスタイルに対応した15輌が収録。

ゲームを進める中でアンロックしていくことができる。 各エージェントには、特定の条件下で発動するパッシブ効果の特性と、手動で発動させる強力な究極アビリティが備わっている。 たとえば、HP低下時にダメージ軽減効果を付与する特性がある。 究極アビリティでは、戦況を覆す強力な効果を発揮。

ただしエネルギーをチャージする必要があり、時間経過で溜まっていくほか、敵車輌を破壊したり、目標達成に貢献したりなどすることで、より早く溜まる。 戦車にも、それぞれ固有の車輌アビリティが存在する。 ジャミング・フィールドや自動バルカン砲塔、キャニスター弾斉射など多種多様な車輌アビリティがあり、エージェントと車輌のアビリティを組み合わせを選んでプレイするわけだ。 また、試合をこなすとエージェントEXPを獲得でき、レベルアップ時にエージェント・スキル・ポイントが付与される。

このポイントをガレージで消費することで、エージェントのスキルをアンロック可能だ。 同時に4つまでのスキルを装備できる。 本日リリースにあわせて、本作ではシーズン0が開幕した。 チョッパー（ディフェンダー、M1E1）、ケント（アタッカー、XM1 90）、ハウンド（スナイパー、Leo 1A6A1）という3名のエージェントが初期利用可能となっており、残るエージェントおよび戦車は、無料のウィークリーバトルパスを通じて段階的にアンロックできる。

シーズン0は5週間にわたって実施される予定で、上述のウィークリーバトルパスは5つ提供されることになる。 現在の第1週のバトルパスでは、エンバーが搭乗する「XM1V」という戦車がTier 3に設定。 ミッションを達成してインテルを獲得し、Tierを進めていくことで入手できる。

バトルパスは10段階のTierで構成され、残りのTierでは新車輌をアンロックするためのクレジット、モジュールをアップグレードするためのテック、車輌をカスタマイズするための塗装や迷彩、進行を加速させるためのEXPおよびテックブースターなどの報酬が用意されている





AUTOMATONJapan / 🏆 74. in JP We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

World Of Tanks Hero Shooter Elements Online Battle Game Cross-Play Cross-Progression Tank Battles Agent Tanks Game Modes Maps Passive Effects Ultimate Abilities Leveling System Missions Rewards Credits Techs Paints Mappings EXP Tech Boosters

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