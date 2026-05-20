With Iconic Style and Trained Craftsmanship, Bottega Veneta Unveils New Editions

The iconic 'Caba' bag, symbolizing Bottega Veneta's craftsmanship, receives a reinvention, offering an oversized clutch design. Meanwhile, stand-out pieces like the jacket and pant offer exceptional quality, as well as clean and seamless linings. Bottega Veneta's strong presence is heightened by the master craftsman's finesse.

コート¥819,500、ジャケット¥57,9700参考色、シャツ¥28,0500参考色、パンツ¥22,000参考色、シューズ¥16,500、バッグ¥2,018,500 by BOTTEGA VENETA （ボッテガ・ヴェネタ ジャパン）は、厚みのあるコットン×ナイロンのキャンバス素材を使用し、構築的でありながら軽やかな表情に仕上げた。

スロートラッチに配したアイコニックなレザーのイントレチャートや、襟裏のレザーディテールなど、クラシックな意匠の随所にブランドのアイデンティティを巧みに宿している。2002年に誕生した『カバ』は、ボッテガ・ヴェネタのクラフツマンシップを象徴するアイコンバッグ。 ルイーズ・トロッターによる新作『カバ・ア・マーノ』では、印象的なオーバーサイズクラッチという新たなフォルムへと進化を遂げている。

レザーのクオリティはもちろん、ライニングをあえて省くことで生まれるクリーンかつシームレスなシルエットなど、内側から外側に至るまで、卓越した職人技の美しさを堪能できるはボッテガ・ヴェネタならでは。 強い存在感のなかに、メゾンのクラフツマンシップが確かに息づいている。 カーディガン¥18,9200参考色、シャツ¥190,300参考色、パンツ¥35,970参考商品、ウォレット¥48,400、シューズ参考商品、 by BOTTEGA VENETA（ボッテガ・ヴェネタ ジャパン）





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Bottega Veneta Caba Italian Fashion Signature Craftsmanship Iconic Designs

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