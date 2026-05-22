Ubisoft Announces Japanese Voice Cast for Assassin's Creed: Black Flag RE

Ubisoft has unveiled the Japanese voice cast for the upcoming action adventure game Assassin's Creed: Black Flag RE, a remake of the 2013 game Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag. The game features several character voice actors including Kaoru Jule, Haruhiko Nemoto, Megumi Hata, and Koi Hoshino. The change in voice actors for Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag is attributed to the result of 'various considerations and consultations' made during the development of the game.

Ubisoft は5月22日、プレイステーション5/ Xbox Series X|S /PC用アクションアドベンチャー"アサシン クリード ブラック フラッグ RE:シンクロ"において、日本語吹替キャストを発表した。

Nintendo Switch/PC用アクションアドベンチャー"アサシン クリードIII ブラック フラッグ"のリメイク版となる本作。 今回、日本語吹替キャストが発表され、主人公のエドワード・ケンウェイ役を花輪英司さん、アドウェール役を小松史法さん、アン・ボニー役を大津愛理さん、黒髭ーエドワード・サッチ役を廣田行生さんが担当することが明らかになった。

なお、原作となる"アサシン クリードIV ブラック フラッグ"ではエドワード・ケンウェイ役を津田健次郎さん、アン・ボニー役を高森奈緒さんが担当していたが、変更の理由については"制作における様々な検討と協議を重ねた結果"と発表。 また、関係者個人に起因するものではなく、憶測を含む発言は控えるよう注意喚起がなされている。 (C) 2026 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved.

Assassin's Creed, Black Flag, Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the US and/or other countries. Developed and published by Ubisoft





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Ubisoft Assassin's Creed Black Flag Japanese Voice Cast Remake Playstation 5 Xbox Series X|S PC

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