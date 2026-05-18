Ubisoft Updates Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, Battlefield

Ubisoft has been releasing regular updates for Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege this month, including changes to weapon switching mechanics, adding a bullet-time shield using smoke, and updating the Battle Royale mode with improved mechanics for its new map 'Valkyrie's Glade.' Also, Xbox and PlayStation gamers can enjoy the game on their consoles.

Ubisoft has been updating gameplay elements, maps, and challenges on Tom Clancy 's Rainbow Six Siege this month.

The fundamental mechanics of the game, like weapon switching, reach damage, and two-person teams, have been changed. For bullet time, players can use smoke to create a shield.

Battlefield mode has also been updated with a new Battle Royale map called 'Valkyrie's Glade,' featuring Glade maps, limited-time Escalation, and Bank Rush challenges. There are new challenges available for players to complete during the month, including earning five kills with a specific weapon.

Microsoft's Xbox and Sony's PlayStation have also released games based on the series. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege is available on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. Additional platforms are available for Rainbow Six Siege on PC.





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