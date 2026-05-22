USD Markets: S&P500 continues rally, with stock market benchmarks reflecting the optimism.

The market conditions in the USA, with a focus on the exchanges like the S&P500 ending their rally unbroken after 9 straight weeks, with the stocks being positively affected by the growth pattern present in the market.

米金融・債券市場：Ｓ＆Ｐ総合５００種は８週続伸を記録。２０２３年１２月に終了した９週連続以来の連騰となった。 ルビオ国務長官は２２日、イランとの協議で一定の進展が見えているものの、引き続き課題が残っているとの認識を表明。

イランが核兵器を保有しないことが最大の懸案で、濃縮ウランの扱いのほか、ホルムズ海峡の再開問題についても協議が必要と改めて指摘した。 最近の株高をけん引してきた半導体関連株は、この日は概ね堅調に推移。 フィラデルフィア半導体指数はクアルコムの１２％急騰に支えられて上昇した。 一方、エヌビディアは１．９０％安となった。

中国レノボ・グループの第４・四半期（１─３月）決算は売上高が２７％増の２１６億ドル、アナリスト予想の１８７億ドルを上回ったことを受け、米国のコンピュータメーカー各社の株価が急騰。 Dell Technologies は１７％上昇し最高値を更新したほか、パソコン大手 HP もし１５％高となった。 人事管理ソフトウエア大手のワークデイは、第１・四半期の売上高と利益が市場予想を上回り、５％上昇した。 米国株式市場では、原油高でインフレ懸念が意識され、米利上げ観測が強まる中、下落した。

中心限月６次清算値は前日比０．４％安の１オンス＝４５２３．２０ドル、週間では２週連続のマイナスとなる見通し。 スポット金は１３００ＧＭＴ（日本時間午後１０時）時点で０．６％安の４５１５．８３ドルであり、取引時間中には一時１％下落する場面もあった。 清算値は北海ブレント先物が０．９６ドル（０．９４％）高の１０３．５４ドル。 米ＷＴＩ先物は０．２５ドル（０．２６％）高の１バレル＝９６．６０ドル。

米イラン間の和平合意観測の変化を受けて値動きが荒くなった。 ルビオ米国務長官は北大西洋条約機構（ＮＡＴＯ）外相会合後に、イランとの協議で一定の進展が見えているものの、引き続き課題が残っているとの認識を表明。 イランが核兵器を保有しないことが最大の懸案で、濃縮ウランの扱いのほか、ホルムズ海峡の再開問題についても協議が必要と改めて指摘した





Newsweek_JAPAN / 🏆 131. in JP We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

USD Markets S&P500 Stock Market Benchmarks Optimism Growth Pattern

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London and European Stock Markets BubbleThe London stock market continued to rise. The FTSE 100 index was slightly higher. Public charities and mining stocks were bought, but the expectations of further developments related to the Iran agreement weakened, along with slightly sluggish economic indicators in the UK. Meanwhile, the FTSE 250 index, representing mid-sized stocks, rose by 0.48%. Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Hameini ordered the recognition of enriching medium-enriched uranium abroad, which has implications for negotiations with the US. A significant decline was observed in the PMI of industrial production and consumer confidence. Companies reported a decline in June.

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