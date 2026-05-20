The White House press room has transformed into an unofficial audition site for the 2028 presidential election, with the press secretary position temporarily filled by a recess official, as well as a potential nominee to fill it, Rep. Marco Rubio. The duo held an extended press conference in response to various pressing questions on topics ranging from Iran war advocacy to the proposed $17 billion wall and the implications of paying for it. Rubio, known for his adept handling of press conferences and comedic banter with reporters, received praise for his clear and confident demeanor.

米ホワイトハウスの記者会見室が今月、2028年の大統領選の非公式のオーディション会場と化している。 産休中のレビット報道官を代替し、次期大統領選の共和党候補とされたバンス副大統領とルビオ国務長官が定例記者会見に臨んだ。 19日に記者会見室に登場したバンス氏は、約1時間半にわたり記者からの質問に答えた。

国民間で依然として不人気なイラン戦争の擁護や、政治的に訴追されたと主張するトランプ氏の盟友への補償に充てる17億ドルの新設基金を巡る弁明に追われた。 バンス氏の受け答えはトランプ氏の対決的な姿勢とは対照的で、落ち着いたものだった。 会見室に詰めかけた記者たちが発言を求める声に応えながら、時折困惑したような表情を見せ、「マルコの言う通り、これはまさにカオスだ」と冗談めかして話した。 この会見から2週間早くには、次期大統領選でライバルとなる可能性があるルビオ国務長官が代役として定例記者会見を行った。

ルビオ氏の壇上で受け答えはトランプ氏の称賛を受けた。 また、記者との軽妙なやりとりや、イランの交渉姿勢について1990年代のヒップホップに言及するなど、その巧みなパフォーマンスは共和党内だけでなく一部の民主党関係者からも高く評価された。5月15-18日実施されたロイター／イプソス調査では、バンス氏に好見される米国人は34％、ルビオ氏は33％だった。2025年1月の調査では、バンス氏に好見されるとの回答は42％だった。 两人が28年大統領選出馬への意欲を控えめに示す中、トランプ氏自身は自身の後継者を巡る論議をあおり続けている。

先週、ホワイトハウスの庭園ローズガーデンで開催された夕食会では、参加者に対し「J.D. バンスが好きな人は？ 」「Marco Rubioが好きですか？ 」と尋ねた。

いかなる質問にも同等大きな拍手が起き、トランプ氏は両人が組みば「完璧な組み合わせ」になると話したものの、どちらを選ぶかを決めるにはまだ時期尚早との見方を示し、「私の支持が得られるという意味ではない」と述べた





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White House Press Room Non-Official Audition Site 2028 Presidential Election Recess Official Press Secretary Position Rep. Marco Rubio Iran War Advocacy $17 Billion Wall $17 Billion Wall Implications Apec Apec Economy President Issue Apec Leader Journalist Congress Apec Economy Summit Apec Economy Summit 2023

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