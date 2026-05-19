ULOL OL OL ULOL OL ULOL OL ULOL OL ULOL OL ULOL

A story about the cruel tactics and battles among family mothers in a tower-sized apartment, which is crowded with what a perfect family and mother seems to be perfect and who is the one who truly deserves to have a better life. The behind-the-scenes is extremely fierce, especially during and after bringing up children, expressing envy and jealousy over other families ' environment, life status, and family environment.

月島明日海は、念願のタワーマンションを手に入れて、Family with husband and daughter. I moved in, but on the first day of my daughter's preschool.

However, there are cruel human relations waiting there...... and it turns out that the top floor, once acquaintance with the past, has become the tenant of the past acquaintance, namely, 'Shimotsuma Onomichi'. The situation that becomes 'Unenfect', even if it is a prefectural governor family just moved into a tower apartment.

This is because the environment, hierarchy, and level of life are being imposed by the rivalry and jealousy of others. Which is the friend and which is the opponent, and who will fall behind?

The battle between neighbors who are possibly families, but share no common points except for children of the same age and place. The original version of this story is based on the novel series 'Un' of the non-fiction writer Murase Miyuki.

Starting from the day of the attack incident in the tower apartment, the mother figures of Tokyo talked about each other's lives and childrearing methods. It was published after the failure of the Tate school on a weekend that was supposed to be the month of 'Un vorgeuiomonth'.

The main cast in the main cast of the Tower parents are: Utaishi Akari, Utaishi Tou, Hyuga Yoshimasa, Yamazaki Nyuta, Yatabe Kishiko, Funami Setsumi, Uehara Kiyoshi, Hisamatsu Takashi, Hinamori Nassumi, Hasegawa Yumi, Minowa Satoru, Sohn Shurorou, Yamada Kenshiro, Mitani Eijun, Ohta Hiroshi, Akutsu Tomochika, Hiromi Takeuchi, Fukushima Haruka, Yosei Tina, Tomomori Mis cerrada, Katsura Sakura, Tono Atsuko.

There are also swings that are important for the selection of the character. By the way, Momota Momota appears, which is a story of a woman facing off against her former husband, despite the provocation of fate and temporary wedding





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Tower Apartment Cruel Human Relations Family Mother Perfection Envy Battle

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