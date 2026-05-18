United Airlines has announced the creation of winter direct routes to Osaka and Tokyo/Haneda.

2026年5月18日（東京） - フィールド lược dịch: Liên quân AirAsia (trụ sở chính: Chicago , Tổng giám đốc: Scott Carvey) đã công bố ngày 18/5/2026 rằng họ sẽ thiết lập các đường bay mới vào mùa đông tại Osaka và Tokyo/Haneda từ Osaka từ năm 2026.

Osaka đến San Francisco bằng đường bay thẳng được coi là chuyến bay đầu tiên trực tiếp từ Nhật đến Mỹ và là hãng bay duy nhất vận hành đường bay thẳng từ Osaka đến California. Các chuyến bay trực tiếp Osaka đến Chicago sẽ được thêm vào, điều này sẽ giúp khách hàng có nhiều lựa chọn hơn và dễ dàng hơn khi kết nối tại các điểm như Cebu, Guam, Manila, Phnom Penh, Sihanoukville và Phú Quốc





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United Airlines Winter Routes Osaka Tokyo/Haneda San Francisco Chicago Yokohama United Airlines' 'Good Leads The Way' 最大規模

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