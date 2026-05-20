Ulterior Power: Specifications of Porsche 911 Turbo S Unveiled

Porsche 911 Turbo S, the top-of-the-line model of the premium sports car, was unveiled in Germany's 'IAA Mobility Show' in 2025. The launch was followed immediately by the initiation of reservation and acquisition in Japan. The first official vehicle for this model was then featured at the 'AutoMobilCounsell 2026' in Japan from April 10 to 12, 2026.

史上もっともパワフルな 911 は‘吊りし’で買っても3635万円 ポルシェのフラッグシップスポーツ‘ 911 ’の最上位モデル‘ターボS’が、2025年9月8日に、ドイツ・ミュンヘンで行われた‘IAAモビリティショー’にて発表。

同日より、日本での予約受注も開始されました。 その上陸第1号車が2026年4月10日から12日にかけ、幕張メッセ（千葉市美浜区）で開催された‘自動車イベント‘オートモビルカウンシル2026’でお披露目されました。 一体、どのような仕様になっているのでしょうか。 エンジン＋モーターのシステム出力は711ps（523kW）を誇り、最高速度322km/hにも達します。

さらにクーペの0-100km/h加速はわずか2.5秒という俊足ぶりで、同仕様のオープンモデル‘カブリオレ’でも、わずか＋0.1秒の2.6秒を実現しています。 キーとなる電動化技術‘T-Hybrid’は、2024年5月に発表された‘911カレラGTS’より採用されたマイルドハイブリッドシステム。 ポルシェのモータースポーツ活動から得た知見をベースに開発されました。 新開発の電動ターボチャージャーは、電気モーターを内蔵することで、ブースト圧の即座の上昇を可能に。

さらに発電機の役目も持ち、排気ガスの流れから電気エネルギーの回収も可能としました。 新型911ターボSでは、このT-Hybridを大量に改良し、電動ターボチャージャーを2機まで拡大しているのが、ハイライトのひとつ。 搭載される3.6リッター水平対向6気筒電動ツインターボユニットは、最高出力640ps（471kW）／6500rpm、最大トルク760Nm／2750～5000rpmに。 電動化による重量増はありますが、従来のターボSと比べ、85kg増の1725kgに留めています。

もちろん性能向上に合わせて、リアタイヤをワイド化し、新世代タイヤと新ブレーキパッドを採用。 リアブレーキディスクを大径化したことで、標準装備の‘ポルシェセラミックコンポジットブレーキ（PCCB）’システムは、2ドアポルシェの中で最大となりました。

さらに標準装備として、‘HDマトリックスLEDヘッドライト’、『スポーツクロノパッケージ’、専用にチューニングされた‘PASM’サスペンション、『PDCC’電気油圧式ロールサポート、チタン製スポーツエグゾーストシステム、『メモリー機能付18wayアダプティブスポーツシートプラス’、ヘッドレストの‘turbo S’レタリングなどが特徴的な装備として与えられています





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Porsche 911 Turbo S IAA Mobility Show Automobilcounsell 2026 Specifications Electric Motor Turbo S Hydrogen Fuel Cell

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