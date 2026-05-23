Targets in Trump's America: Transgender Youth Forced to Move for Gender-Affirming Care

A survey by the LGBTQ+ rights organization, The Trevor Project, revealed that 3 in 10 LGBTQ+ youth aged 13-24 are considering moving to another state or seeking asylum outside their country to access specialized care.

トランプ米政権によるトランスジェンダーの若者向けのジェンダー肯定ケア（性別適合医療を含む性自認尊重のための幅広い支援）の制限を受け、そうした若者を抱える米国の家族は、州外への移住を検討している。

医師や患者、政策専門家、擁護団体などが明らかにした。 トランプ米大統領は２期目の就任直後、１９歳未満の患者のジェンダー肯定ケアへのアクセス制限を目的とした大統領令を発令。 これは、主に共和党主導の２７州で導入されている同医療を制限する法律や規則に追随する動きだ。 昨年７月に司法部がジェンダー肯定ケアに関連する患者記録について医療提供者に召喚状を送り始めた頃、アラバマ州出身の１９歳のトランスジェンダー女性、ハーレイ・ウォーカーさんは移住を考えていた。

その措置は裁判所によって一時的に差し止められている。 ウォーカーさんは「高校卒業後、どこの大学に行くべきか家族と話し合っていた。 私はアラバマ州オーバーン出身で、州内でも有数の大学のすぐ隣に住んでいる。 しかし両親も医師も、そして私自身も犯罪者扱いされる状況では、アラバマ州にとどまることはできなかった」と明かす。

父親のジェフ・ウォーカーさんによると、家族で今も毎日、理解のある州や国外への移住について話し合っているという。 性的少数者ＬＧＢＴＱの若者に専門的な支援を無料で提供する非営利団体、トレバー・プロジェクトが２０２５年３月４日から１０月１５日にかけて実施した調査の最新データで、ハーレイさんのような事例は珍しくないことが分かった。１３歳から２４歳のＬＧＢＴＱの回答者１万６０００人のうち、３分の１近くが、ケアを受けるために本人または家族が別の州への移住を検討していると回答した。

トランプ政権がジェンダー肯定ケアを終わらせようとする取り組みには、病院に対し、収益性の高いメディケア（高齢​者向け公的医療保険）へのアクセスを打ち切ると脅す措置も含まれている。 メディケアは６５歳以上または障害を持つ人を対象とする制度で、７０００万人が利用している。 ジェンダー移行のケアは、希望する名前や代名詞の採用に関するアドバイスから、思春期抑制薬（二次性徴抑制剤）やホルモン剤、あるいは手術まで多岐にわたる。

医療ケアは、出生時の性と性自認が一致しないことによる苦痛である「性別不合（ジェンダー・ディスフォリア）」と診断された人々に提供されることが多い





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