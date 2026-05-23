TVアニメ『魔入りました！入間くん』第4シリーズ スペシャルイベント開催決定！

NHK Eテレにて放送予定のTVアニメ『魔入りました！入間くん』第4シリーズのスペシャルイベントが9月27日(日)に2回公演が開催されることが決定しました。鈴木入間が挑むのは、クラスの結束が試される！所属する問題児（アブノーマル）クラスの13人全員で"位階（ランク）４"達成という前人未到の無茶振りが学校から課される中、最後の昇級チャンスとなる音楽祭での優勝が絶対条件。しかし、クラスメートに"目立つことを許されない悪魔"が1人…。果たして入間たちは13人全員で舞台に立つことが出来るのか――!?

2026年4月4日（土）よりNHK Eテレにて放送予定の TVアニメ 『魔入りました！ 入間くん』 第4シリーズ 。 この度、アニメ『魔入りました！ 入間くん』 第4シリーズ スペシャルイベント "魔入りました！

入間くん"スペシャルイベント DEVIL’S PARTY！ （デビパ）2み～んな悪魔だよ！ 問題児(アブノーマル)スペシャル！！ が9月27日(日)に2回公演が開催されることが決定しました。

人間であることを隠しながら悪魔学校バビルスに通う鈴木入間。 悪魔のオトモダチも増え、いつしか魔界生活を楽しむようになり、様々な行事で大活躍！ 魔界での位階（ランク）を駆け上がり、学内外で注目の的になりつつあった。 そんな入間が新たに挑むのは、クラスの結束が試される！

所属する問題児（アブノーマル）クラスの13人全員で"位階（ランク）４"達成という前人未到の無茶振りが学校から課される中、最後の昇級チャンスとなる音楽祭での優勝は絶対条件。 しかし、クラスメートに"目立つことを許されない悪魔"が1人…。 果たして入間たちは13人全員で舞台に立つことが出来るのか――!? 作品名魔入りました！

入間くん第4シリーズ放送形態TVアニメシリーズ魔入りました！

入間くんスケジュール2026年4月4日（土）〜NHKEテレにて話数全24話キャスト鈴木入間：村瀬歩アスモデウス・アリス：木村良平ウァラク・クララ：朝井彩加サブノック・サブロ：佐藤拓也シャックス・リード：山谷祥生アンドロ・Ｍ・ジャズ：柿原徹也クロケル・ケロリ：東山奈央イクス・エリザベッタ：本渡楓カイム・カムイ：梶原岳人アガレス・ピケロ：吉永拓斗ガープ・ゴエモン：大河元気アロケル・シュナイダー：土岐隼一プルソン…出演者に、村瀬歩さん(鈴木入間役)、木村良平さん(アスモデウス・アリス役)、朝井彩加さん(ウァラク・クララ役)、山谷祥生さん(シャックス・リード役)、梶原岳人さん(カイム・カムイ役)、吉永拓斗さん(アガレス・ピケロ役)、大河元気さん(ガープ・ゴエモン役)、土岐隼一さん(アロケル・シュナイダー役)、伊藤節生さん(プルソン・ソイ役)、斎賀みつきさん(オペラ役)、鈴木達央さん(ロノウェ・ロミエール役)、ナレーション・司会：郷田ほづみさん





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TVアニメ 魔入りました！入間くん 第4シリーズ スペシャルイベント Devil’S Party！ 位階（ランク）４ 音楽祭 優勝 クラスの結束 問題児（アブノーマル）クラス 鈴木入間 アスモデウス・アリス ウァラク・クララ シャックス・リード カイム・カムイ アガレス・ピケロ ガープ・ゴエモン アロケル・シュナイダー プルソン・ソイ ロノウェ・ロミエール オペラ 郷田ほづみ

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