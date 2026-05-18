TRANSFER NEWS: J1 TEAM FC TOWNIDA SELVIA'S ACADEMY DIRECTOR TAKEN AS A TECHNICAL COACH TO KOREAN K-LEAGUE CLUB

A report confirmed that Yohei Ogawa, J1 team FC Townida Zelvia's Academy Director and Technical Director of the 1st team, will be deployed as a technical coach to Korea's K-League club. The military issuance of the technical coach, which cooperated aiming to enhance the competitive power and enhance the instructional skills of both parties, follows the 3-time confrontation between FC and K in the Asian Champions League Elite. In line with Kogan's demand of 'I want to absorb Japanese soccer's know-how', Ogawa got agreement. The mutual understanding between the two parties was to achieve mutual growth and development through international exchange. For Townida, the introduction of knowledge and information from K and the success of the A team in K will bring great benefits.

J1のFC町田ゼルビアで育成部門を統轄する菅澤大我アカデミーダイレクター（51）が、韓国1部・江原FCにテクニカルコーチとして派遣されることが18日までに分かった。 複数の関係者によれば、両クラブが新たに結ぶ技術交流協力の一環として期限付きで派遣。

一両日中にも正式発表される。 きっかけはアジア・チャンピオンズ・リーグ・エリート（ACLE）25～26年シーズンで江原と計3度対戦したことで交流が深まったことだという。 江原側の「ぜひ、日本サッカーの知見を取り入れたい」という技術交流の要望を快諾。 両クラブの競技力向上や指導者の指導力向上、国際交流を通じた発展を目的に交流することが決まった。

町田にとっても、育成クラブとして成功している江原のノウハウや韓国リーグの情報を取り入れるメリットがある。 菅澤氏は95年にサギヌマSCで指導者キャリアをスタートさせると、翌96年からヴェルディ川崎（現東京V）育成部門のコーチや監督を歴任。 その後も名古屋U―15や千葉U―15、京都U―18の監督などを務めた実績を持つ。21年から町田でアカデミーダイレクターに就任。 昨年は町田ユースを高校年代2番目の上位カテゴリーとなるプリンスリーグの関東2部へ初昇格に導いた。

これまで計80人以上のトッププロ選手を輩出し、“育成のスペシャリスト”という異名を持つ豊かな育成手腕を持つ





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