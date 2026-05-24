Travis Japan's Dance Experience: A New Environment, Challenges, and Joy

The author shares their experience of dancing in a different environment and the challenges they faced. Despite the difficulties, they appreciated the beauty and charm of Japan. They also mention their love for ramen and the convenience of eating it anywhere, including at home. They plan to try summer activities like swimming and ice-sliding, and even take ramen on an overseas trip.

普段のダンスとはまた違う環境だったので、すごく難しさを感じながらでした。 でも日本の良さというか、佇まいの美しさがかっこいいなと思って、意識しながら頑張りました。 難しさもありながら、楽しく経験できました。

これからTravis Japanのダンスは全部そろりそろり系、すらりすらり系で……ライブに来たらずっとそろりそろりしているかもしれないです……嘘です（笑）。 足さばきや重心の取り方など一つひとつ丁寧に教えていただいて、やってみると本当に難しくて。 うまく見えるように細かくご指導いただいて、もっと習いたい、見に行きたいと思いました。 僕は忍者めしが日本一、いや世界一、宇宙一と言ってもいいくらい愛してやまないです。

味もおいしいですし、夏にぴったりだなと思いました。 すぐ口にできる手軽さもありますし、コンパクトで持ち運びもしやすいので、ライブだったり、どこでも楽しめるのがいいなと思います。 普段のお出かけのときでもいいですし、家でも全然いけちゃうので、どこでもいけるなっていう感じです。 夏だなって感じたときですね。

夏だなって感じじゃなくても、これを食べれば夏だなって感じられると思います。 ライブ中とか、普段の移動中、お酒を飲んでいるときにも合いそうだなと思います。 夏なので、夏っぽいことに挑戦したいなと思っています。 プールとか行きたいなと思ってます。

日本だけじゃなくて海外にも行ったりするので、アイススラリーも持っていきながら、夏を感じて楽しみたいです





owarai_natalie / 🏆 25. in JP We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Travis Japan Dance Ramen Summer Activities Overseas Trip

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