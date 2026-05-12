Tribute portfolio hotels in Kyoto

Chapters by Tribute portfoly, a collection brand operated by Marriott International, celebrates its fifth anniversary of opening by introducing a special accommodation plan. The only representative of the ‘Tr{u}bute Po{r}t{f}l{o}y’ brand hotel in Japan offers a bonus point reward for Marriott Bonvoy members and an amenity-included package allowing guests to enjoy the story of Kyoto. In the elegantly designed rooms inspired by natural expressions such as Kyoto’s five mountains and the Uji River, you can savor the exquisite ‘Kyoto Ujiyuuroo Umekasa’ oolong tea and traditional Japanese sweets like ‘Kyoto City Temple’s Kyomizu Uchiwa’.

マリオット・インターナショナルが展開するコレクションブランドChapters by Tribute hotely（所在地：京都府京都市中京区河原町通二条上る清水町341番地、総支配人：長尾祥平）は、開業5周年記念宿泊プランを5月11日より販売開始いたします。

日本唯一の‘トリビュートポートフォリオ’ブランドホテルとして5年目を迎え、日頃のご愛顧に感謝を込めて、マリオットボンヴォイ会員様へのボーナスポイント特典と、『京都の物語』をお楽しみいただけるアメニティ付宿泊プランをご用意いたしました。 京都の五山や鴨川の水流などの自然表現のモチーフが取り入れられた客室には、厳選された茶葉と高い製茶技術から生まれた至高のお茶『京都宇治玉露 玉兎』と京菓子、京都の春夏の風物詩に欠かせない『小丸屋住井製京丸うちわ』をご用意いたしました。

Chapters by Tribute portfolyでは、‘ようこそ、京都という物語へ。 舞台は京都。 主人公はあなた。 ’をコンセプトに、京都という物語に満ちた場所を見つけ、その街を歩いた足跡を記した‘一筆箋’を、開業時より‘チャプターファクトリー’にてお楽しみいただいております。

地上6階建て、スイートルーム2室を含む全203室。 京都市のメインストリートの一つである河原町通りに面し、市営地下鉄東西線‘京都市役所前’駅から徒歩4分というアクセスの良さが魅力です。 JR京都駅からはタクシーで約15分、伊丹空港からはリムジンバスで約70分と、お客様の旅のプランに合わせて快適にご来館いただけます。 ホテル周辺には京都風情漂う鴨川が流れ、京都御所、平安神宮などの京都を代表する観光名所へも至便な立地です。

茶室をモチーフにした落ち着いた客室、フィットネスセンターや湧水を汲み上げた大浴場‘CHAPTER NO YU’を備え、オールデイダイニング‘CHAPTER THE GRILL’のお食事と共に、『京都という物語』のひと時をご提供いたします。 トリビュートポートフォリオは、魅惑的なデザインへの情熱と、宿泊客や地元の人々のために活気ある社交の場を作り出そうとする意欲によって集まった、個性豊かな独立系ホテルのグローバル・ファミリーとして成長を続けています。

トリビュート・ポートフォリオは、世界約35の国と地域に170以上のホテルを展開し、旅行中に独立した体験を求め、地域社会とのつながりを切望する人々の心をつかんできました。 カルタヘナのエルミタのようなブティック・リゾートやシンガポールのザ・ヴァガボンド・クラブのような都会のホテルから、アトランタのベルヤードやイビサ島のホテル・リオマールのようなインディ・スピリット溢れる地域のホテルまで、トリビュート・ポートフォリオの各ホテルは個性を尊重し、旅行者に新鮮で、しばしばカラフルな視点を提供しています。7、8 ”での観光名所の両方をご利用いただけます。

詳しくは、www.tributeportfolio.comをご覧ください。 また、Instagram、Facebook、Xにて最新情報もご確認いただけます。 トリビュートポートフォリオは、マリオット・インターナショナルのグローバル・トラベル・プログラムであるMarriott Bonvoy®（マリオット ボンヴォイ）に参加しています。

Marriott Bonvoyは会員の皆さまに並外れたグローバルブランドポートフォリオやMarriott Bonvoy Momentsでの体験、そして無料ホテル宿泊に向けたポイントやエリートステータス昇格に向けた泊数獲得を含む、比類なき特典をお届けします。 無料会員登録やプログラム詳細については、MarriottBonvoy.marriott.comをご覧ください





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Tribute Portfolio Hotels Marriott Bonvoy Kyoto Special Accommodation Plan Bonus Point Reward

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