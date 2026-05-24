Tokyo's Favorite Districts Ranked: Shibuya Center Rainbow Crossing Beats Shinjuku-Sangenjaya for First Place

Shinjuku-Sangenjaya, known as a 'night market' and a 'one-time-party time', has also ranked first in the ranking. Due to the concentration of eateries, theaters, and amusement facilities, it has received considerable attention

All About News editorial conducted a survey on May 7, 2026, targeting 250 people aged 10-60, both genders, nationwide.

Focused on Tokyo's entertainment districts and entertainment districts, this survey revealed participants' preferences for the districts and encouraged readers to explore the top Tokyo districts among them. Shibuya Center Street, known for promoting young culture, offers a dynamic atmosphere with a concentration of trendy eateries, shops, and game centers.

The intersection of Shibuya has ever-evolving Tokyo as a representative area. According to comments from respondents, 'Tokyo represents the latest trends and is a lively place to feel youth culture,' and 'it has a bustling atmosphere filled with commercial facilities and restaurants that make you want to experience the city being the bustling capital.

' Shinjuku-Sangenjaya, known as the 'East Asian Night Festival,' ranked first with a concentration of eateries, theaters, and amusement facilities. Consequently, the recent opening of the East Tokyo Sengaku-cho Tower has attracted greater attention.

The vibrant neon lights that distinguish the atmosphere and the symbols of the lively city that countless visitors from home and abroad visit make the district more popular





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Lifestyle Entertainment Tokyo Entertainment Districts Tokyo Ranking Tokyo Districts Preferences Tokyo Living Atmosphere Tokyo Nightlife Shinjuku-Sangenhya Shibuya Center Rainbow Cross Entertainment Districts Ranking Tokyo Nightlife Ranking

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