Tinder's 'Astrology Mode': A New Approach to Dating and Matchmaking

Tinder's 'Astrology Mode' is a new approach to dating and matchmaking, inspired by the trend of astrology in modern society. In a recent test, the number of Likes increased by approximately 20% for profiles that included astrology information. Millennials, particularly Z-Generation, are embracing astrology as a tool for understanding themselves and others. The event celebrates astrology as a conversation starter and provides guidance on how to make the most of this new tool.

Tinderの«占星術モード»も、こうしたトレンドを踏まえ、出会いのきっかけを広げる新しいアプローチとして設計されており、日本を含むグローバルでの初期テストでは、星座情報を設定したプロフィールに対して女性ユーザーから送られるLike数が約20％増加するという結果が出ています（※2）。

実際にZ世代の間では、マッチングやデートの場面でも占星術が活用されています。 プロフィールに星座を記載したり、『相性がいい星座かどうか』を話題にしたりと、初対面の会話のきっかけとして自然に取り入れられています。 『占星術はメッセージや初対面での緊張を和らげる役割もあると思います。 『あなたは何座？

』という会話をきっかけに、価値観や恋愛について、楽しい雰囲気で自然に会話をつなげることができるのではないでしょうか。 占星術は相性が良い悪いの判断で終わるのではなく、お互いを理解するための方法を教えてくれます。 自分を責めたり、相手を変えようとしたりするのではなく、自分の特徴や相手の特徴を理解し、どう接していくと良いかを知ることが大切ではないかなと思います。 心地よい人間関係を築くためにも、占星術を楽しく活用していただけたら嬉しいです。

」「占星術はあくまで占いなので、絶対視して固定的な見方になってしまうのは望ましくないと考えています。 むしろ、自他の価値観に対しての柔軟な見方を手助けするもの、新たな自分の発見につながるきっかけになるツール・手段として捉えてもらいたいし、私たちも捉えたいと思っています。 ■ 「ASTRO CHAT LOUNGE ―星占いからはじまる、会話のきっかけ。 ―」開催このたび、Tinderの»占星術モード」の世界観をリアルで体験できる期間限定イベント「ASTRO CHAT LOUNGE ―星占いからはじまる、会話のきっかけ。

―」を、2026年6月18日（木）から22日（月）までの5日間、OPENBASE SHIBUYAにて開催します。 本イベントでは、星座や占星術をテーマにしたフォトスポットに加え、プロ占い師や学生占い師による西洋占星術鑑定ブースを展開いたします。 来場者は、自身の星座や他の星座との相性を知ることで、初対面の相手とのコミュニケーションのヒントを楽しみながら学ぶことができます。 鑑定ブースでは、マッチングや初対面の会話にも活用できる»最初のひとこと」のアドバイスも提供予定です。 ASTRO CHAT LOUNGE ―星占いからはじまる、会話のきっかけ。 ―」イベント概





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