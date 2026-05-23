The First Japanese Exhibition of Vincent van Gogh's Works

The first exhibition of Vincent van Gogh's works in Japan took place in 1958 at the Tokyo National Museum. The exhibition showcased original works and reproductions, marking the first time Japanese audiences could see the artist's original paintings and drawings.

フィンセント・ファン・ゴッホ《大工の仕事場と洗濯場》1882年5月下旬 クレラー＝ミュラー美術館 © Collection Kröller－Müller Museum， Otterlo， the Netherlands． Photography by Rik Klein Gotink映画のような連続企画 フィンセント・ファン・ゴッホ（1853～1890年）が近代美術のなかで際立った存在であることは誰もが認めるだろう。

ゴッホを題材とした書籍は数多く刊行され、歴代の名優が演じる映像作品も制作され、イマーシブアートなる体験型エンターテインメントも登場した。 そして大規模展覧会も数多く開かれ、昨年も『ゴッホ展 家族がつないだ画家の夢』（東京都美術館ほか）、『ゴッホ・インパクト』展（ポーラ美術館）が話題となった。 では、ゴッホの展覧会が日本で最初に行われたのはいつだろうか。

個人所蔵作品や複製版画展示が行われたことはあったが、1958年に東京国立博物館で開催された『ファン・ゴッホ展』が、ゴッホの実物を日本の観衆に見せる最初の機会であり、多くの来場者が本物のゴッホの絵画や素描に熱狂した。 今回の『大ゴッホ展』は、日本の最初のゴッホの展覧会のコンセプトと類似した枠組みのプロジェクトである。 ともに世界屈指のゴッホ・コレクションを誇るクレラー＝ミュラー美術館が全面協力のもとに企画され、出品作品も同館の代表作の大半が来日している点が共通している。

大きな違いは、今回の『大ゴッホ展』は2度にわたって開催（2027～28年に第2期を予定）され、映画の第1部と続編のような連続企画となっている点である。29日から上野の森美術館で始まる『大ゴッホ展』は、クレラー＝ミュラー美術館所蔵から、ゴッホの前半生の活動を紹介する展覧会だ。27歳にして画家の道を進むことを決意したゴッホは、ミレーを含むバルビゾン派や同郷のハーグ派の画家たちから学びながら、絵画・素描の技術を習得しようと苦悩していた。 《大工の仕事場と洗濯場》を見ると、この時期の作品には未成熟な部分もあるが、表現に対する強い熱意が感じられる。

その後、弟で画商のテオ・ファン・ゴッホの支援を受けたゴッホは、1886年にパリに移ったのち、ピサロやベルナール、トゥールーズ＝ロートレックらと交流を深めながら、より明るい色彩と独自の筆触を発展させた。 そして1888年に南仏のアルルに移り、さらに力強い色彩を獲得するのである。 本展のメインイメージである《夜のカフェテラス》は、アルル時代を代表するだけでなく、ゴッホの独自様式が形作られた作品といえるだろう。

フィンセント・ファン・ゴッホ《夜のカフェテラス（フォルム広場）》1888年9月16日頃 油彩／カンヴァス 80.7×65.3cm クレラー=ミュラー美術館 © Collection Kröller-Müller Museum, Otterlo, the Netherlands. Photography by Rik Klein Gotink 今回の展示で並ぶ作品は、クレラー＝ミュラー美術館の名品ばかりだ。

作品自体が放つ圧倒的な魅力を味わっていただくとともに、鑑賞される際には、これらが日本に最初にやってきたゴッホ作品なのだ、という歴史的な文脈も味わっていただければ幸いである





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Vincent Van Gogh Art Exhibition Tokyo National Museum Japan Art Collection

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