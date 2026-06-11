The Evolution of Japanese Soccer: A Shared Story of Struggle and Triumph

The author reflects on the changes in memorable moments of Japanese soccer over the past 30 years, from the initial stages of the J-League to the present day. They highlight two pivotal moments: the inaugural season of the J-League and a memorable moment from a match between Gamba Osaka and Urawa Red Diamonds.

時が過ぎれば、ある1試合の記憶は凝縮され、ほぼ消えることもある。 代わって大きな物語が紡がれる。

"あの年、うちのチームは土壇場で何とか勝ち越す試合ばかりだったな"とか、"けが人が多くて優勝争いから脱落したよね"というように。 30年以上前から日本サッカーを見てきた者として、僕が覚えている重要な瞬間は、けっこう変わっていると思う。 だが僕の中にある"物語"は、日本サッカーを見てきた人なら誰もが共有できるものだろう。 それは失望と挫折を重ねながら、世界のサッカーの周縁から中心へと進んできた苦闘と勝利の物語だ。 僕にとっての"瞬間"のうち2つは、この上昇の歩みの両端にある。

一方の端は1993年、Jリーグの最初のシーズンが始まった週末。 幸運にも僕は万博記念競技場（大阪府吹田市）にいて、ガンバ大阪－浦和レッズの試合を見ていた。 試合は退屈で、ピッチの状態もよくなかった。 ガンバが1－0で勝ったのだが、よく覚えているのはガンバのGK本並健治がボールをドロップキックで前線へ高く、遠く蹴り出したときだ。

周りの観客が、感嘆の声を漏らした。

"見た？ すごい！

"。 ファン層はまだ決して洗練されているとは言えなかったし、ピッチ上のサッカーも明らかに発展途上だった





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Japanese Soccer J-League Memorable Moments Struggle And Triumph Evolution

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