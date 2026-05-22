Samky Electronics Union votes on bonus agreement for half the employees and leads

Samky Electronics Union, which represents about 8,9000 employees of the two unions associated with Samsung Electronics, has begun voting on an agreement related to bonuses. If more than half of the members eligible to vote approve the agreement, but with the support of more than half of those voting, the agreement will be adopted. If it is not approved, negotiations must be restarted. The head of the negotiating team led by the official representative of Samsung Semiconductor Department said that they were confident in the possibility of the agreement being approved. While workers in the foundry and logic semiconductor departments are expected to receive bonuses, the workers in the smartphone and electronics departments are expected to receive lower bonuses.

投票は２０日時点でサムスン電子の２つの労組に所属する約８万９０００人の組合員が対象。 投票は２７日午前１０時まで行われる。 合意の承認には投票資格を持つ組合員の過半数が投票した上で、投票者の過半数が合意を支持する必要がある。

承認されなかった場合、交渉をやり直す必要がある。 会社側との交渉はサムスの半導体部門の代表者が主導、この代表者は合意が承認されるとの見通しを示している。 代表者が主導するサムスン電子労働組合（ＳＥＬＵ）は２２日、投票資格を持つＳＥＬＵ組合員５万７２９０人のうち３万２８８２人が投票を済ませたと発表した。 投票内容は明らかにされていない。

特にＡＩブームで利益が急増しているメモリー半導体事業の従業員に恩恵をもたらす。 ファウンドリー（受託生産）やロジック半導体部門の従業員はこれよりはるかに少ないが、それでもかなりの額のボーナスを受け取る一方、スマートフォンや家電など他部門の従業員が受け取るボーナスは一段と少ない。 全国サムスン電子労組（ＮＳＥＵ）幹部は２２日の会見で、"今回の交渉は事実上、半導体メモリー部門のボーナスを巡る交渉にしぼられた。 拙速な結果となった、"と批判した。 サムスン電子会社労組（ＳＥＣＵ）も２２日の会見に同席した





Newsweek_JAPAN / 🏆 131. in JP We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Business Samky Electronics Union Voting Bonus Agreement Semiconductor Department Lead By The Official Representative Confidence In Possibility Of Approval

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

why satisfaction survey of staff members Intellipaat has made change in 2020, its frequent in futureThe satisfaction survey of staff members of Intillpatti company has been changed in 2020 and it will be made frequently. The traditional attitude that superiors want to make employees happy has been become more focus on making employees happy by their own effort.

Read more »

グローバル・エレクトロニクス・アソシエーション、貿易、投資、サプライチェーン政策において業界を結束する「グローバル・エレクトロニクス・ポリシー・カウンシル」を設立Global Electronics Associationのプレスリリース（2026年5月21日 11時00分）グローバル・エレクトロニクス・アソシエーション、貿易、投資、サプライチェーン政策において業界を結束する「グローバル・エレクトロニクス・ポリシー・カウンシル」を設立

Read more »

『私がビーバーになるとき』ブルーレイ＋DVD セットBlue-ray and DVD set for the recent Disney and Pixar release 'If I Were A Bee'. Includes bonus content such as 'Behind the Scenes' interviews, booklets, and more.

Read more »

Trump's Tax Case Ends with Unusual Settlement, IRS Ban on Tax Audits for Trump and FamilyThe US Department of Justice announced an unusual settlement in a case involving Donald Trump's tax returns, with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) agreeing to stop auditing the former president and his family for the past. The ban on audits is part of a settlement agreement, with some lawmakers and legal experts arguing that it amounts to a federal law violation.

Read more »

オリオンビール × FREAK’S STORE 「ORION FREAK'S THE UNION」第1弾アイテムコレクションを発売オリオンビール株式会社のプレスリリース（2026年5月22日 12時00分）オリオンビール × FREAK’S STORE 「ORION FREAK'S THE UNION」第1弾アイテムコレクションを発売

Read more »

マウザー、STMicroelectronics「STM32C5」Arm Cortex-M33ベースのマイクロコントローラの取り扱いを開始Mouser Electronics, Inc.のプレスリリース（2026年5月22日 15時00分）マウザー、STMicroelectronics「STM32C5」Arm Cortex-M33ベースのマイクロコントローラの取り扱いを開始

Read more »