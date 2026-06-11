SPEQTRA Investment Research Pte. Ltd. Receives Investment from Bitbank Ventures

SPEQTRA Investment Research Pte. Ltd., a Singapore-based company specializing in quantitative research for the cryptocurrency market, has received investment from Bitbank Ventures, a subsidiary of Bitbank, the operator of the leading Japanese cryptocurrency exchange bitbank. SPEQTRA has been highly evaluated for its unique team and technology capabilities, and the investment from Bitbank Ventures is expected to contribute to the further development of the digital asset market and the growth of SPEQTRA.

SPEQTRA Investment Research Pte. Ltd. has received investment from Bitbank Ventures , a subsidiary of Bitbank, the operator of the leading Japanese cryptocurrency exchange bitbank.

SPEQTRA, a Singapore-based company specializing in quantitative research for the cryptocurrency market, has been highly evaluated for its unique team and technology capabilities. The investment from Bitbank Ventures is expected to contribute to the further development of the digital asset market and the growth of SPEQTRA





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SPEQTRA Investment Research Pte. Ltd. Bitbank Ventures Cryptocurrency Quantitative Research Digital Asset Market Japanese Cryptocurrency Exchange

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