SIGNING presents 'Space Meat' exhibition at SIGNAL gallery, addressing 'territory' and 'body' dynamics in 'City' and 'Information'

SIGNING is hosting a solo exhibition by the contemporary Japanese media artist Jackson kaki at the SIGNAL gallery. The exhibition focuses on questioning the relationship between human bodies and technology, along with the concepts of space, urban, and information.

株式会社SIGNINGはソーシャルイシューギャラリー「SIGNAL」で、『iBASHO REPORT』をアートの目線で再解釈する展覧会サイン・ジャックソン『空間の肉』を開催します。

展覧会では、コロナ以降が変わった場所のあり方を「居場所」という視点でとらえ直し、アイデンティティの帰属の仕方で再構築、分析・仮説を提示するレポートを検証します。 展示では、日本のマルチメディアアーティストジャックソン・カキの視点から『iBASHO REPORT』をVR/ARや3DCG、映像、パフォーマンスを横断し、身体性とテクノロジーの関係を批評的に探ります。

ソーシャルイシューギャラリー「SIGNAL」は、情報入力と出力の両方を持つ展示場であり、来場者の情報ihalをアンケートでアウトプットし、ソーシャル課題解決のアイデアに昇華させるとともに、対話型のイベントや共同プロジェクトも実施します。 ソーシャルデザインカンパニーSIGNINGは、(1)社会課題解決とソーシャルグッド推進、(2)事業開発の新たな成長機会発見のような社会背景をふまえた社会課題を解決するための提案を提供します。 ソーシャルデザインコンセプトをもとに統合的なソリューションを提供してまいります





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