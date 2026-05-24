Sweet Home Love Comedy: The Sweet Home Love Comedy

The story revolves around a high school freshman who moves with her mother after her mother's remarriage. However, she is surprised to find that her father and the eldest son, a lazy but family-oriented brother, have a younger brother and two younger sisters. The eldest son is a calm and cheerful brother, the second son is a quiet and cheerful brother, and the youngest brother is a quiet and rarely seen brother. The youngest sister is lively and loves to make others happy. The lively and diverse daily life of the four siblings is the starting point of the sweet home love comedy.

はじまりは、ひとつ屋根の下──高校1年生も終わる春休み、母の再婚によって引っ越すことになった女子高生の糸は、新しい父と3人での生活に胸を膨らませていた。 しかし新居で待っていたのは、父と──4人の弟だった！

無愛想だけど家族想いの長男・源。 冷静沈着で爽やかな次男・洛。 引きこもりでなかなか姿を見せない三男・柊。 いつも元気で甘え上手な末っ子・類。

新米長女と個性豊かな弟4人とのにぎやかな毎日が織りなす、スイートホームラブコメ開幕!! 作品名うちの弟どもがすみません放送形態TVアニメスケジュール2026年7月3日（金）～TOKYOMX・BS11ほかキャスト成田糸：大空直美成田源：増田俊樹成田洛：八代拓成田柊：小野賢章成田類：寺澤百花スタッフ原作：オザキアキラ（集英社「別冊マーガレット」連載）監督：難波日登志シリーズ構成：清水恵キャラクターデザイン：平岩栞 福島陽子美術デザイン：大久保知江プロップデザイン：赤石沢貴士色彩設計：山崎朋子撮影監督：石川直樹編集：定松剛音楽：吟（BUSTEDROSE）音響監督：本山哲音響制作：INSPIONエッジ制作：Lay-duce公開開始年＆季節2026夏アニメ(C)オザキアキラ／集英社・「うちの弟どもがすみません」製作委員会『うちの弟どもがすみませ...

オープニングなので、物語の封を切るような楽曲になるといいなと。 それでいて、糸ちゃんをはじめとするみんなのこれからの生活を思える曲になるといいなと思いました。 家族になるからこそ生まれる共通言語、合言葉がきっと愛に溢れたものになってくれる。 そう願い作りました。 2022年に恋愛番組でBGMに起用された「センチメンタル・キス」は、若者を中心に口コミやSNSで広く共感を呼び2023年8月にメジャーデビュー。

『今日、好きになりました。 卒業編2025』の挿入歌として新たに書き下ろした「恋をひそめて」、TVアニメ『日々は過ぎれど飯うまし』エンディングテーマ「味噌汁とバター」、さらにTVアニメ『薫る花は凛と咲く』のエンディングテーマ「ハレの日に」など話題作を次々に発表





animatetimes / 🏆 118. in JP We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

TV Anime Sweet Home Love Comedy Family Brother Sister Relation Life Music BGM Opening Story Opening Theme Opening Song Opening Music Opening Music Video Opening Video Opening Video Clip Opening Video Clips Opening Video Song Opening Video Song Lyrics Opening Video Song Lyrics Japanese Opening Video Song Lyrics English Opening Video Song Lyrics English Translation Opening Video Song Lyrics English Translation Opening Video Song Lyrics English Translation Opening Video Song Lyrics English Translation Opening Video Song Lyrics English Translation Opening Video Song Lyrics English Translation Opening Video Song Lyrics English Translation Opening Video Song Lyrics English Translation Opening Video Song Lyrics English Translation Opening Video Song Lyrics English Translation Opening Video Song Lyrics English Translation Opening Video Song Lyrics English Translation Opening Video Song Lyrics English Translation Opening Video Song Lyrics English Translation

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郷ひろみ、ファンクラブ５５周年記念全国ツアーで大号泣、母の教えを受け継ぐ郷ひろみが亡き母の言葉を受け継いだ全国ツアー「ALL MY LOVE」が５５周年記念イベントとしてスタートした。母の死後初のコンサートでも、アンコールでの大号泣。母から胸に刻まれた８字の言葉が伝わって、ファンとともに歩んだ５５年間の軌跡を振り返って「FAN」に感謝、ステージへと。ラストはファンが選んだリクエスト曲を institucional汎唱するなど、ステージもファンファースト化。アルバム曲から最新曲に２２曲を届け、ファンを“宝物”と表現した自身存在を再び確認、の一方めこと続けます。

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Love Later：NTT DOCOMO x Haven Tickets Released: April 1st, 2023This event will be a special collaboration between Haven Theatre and NTT DOCOMO featuring the talents of Takuya Kimura, Dainippon Holdings, and many more.

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