Startup at rapid construction speeds in vertical farming

A startup is rapidly developing vertical farms, organizing additional funding from existing investors, new investors, and taking out loans from several financial institutions. With these developments, they aim to start construction at 2025 and commence planting crops in July, speeding up their construction to plant new crops while harvesting mature ones.

今回の資金調達をリードしたスパークス・アセット・マネジメントをはじめ、脱炭素化支援機構、みずほ銀行ら既存投資家から追加出資を受けるとともに、ミスミグループ本社、朝日工業社といった新規投資家も参画。

エクイティファイナンスで1億1250億ドル（180億円）を調達した。 加えて、三菱UFJ銀行など複数の金融機関から3750万ドル（60億円）の融資（デットファイナンス）も受ける。 施設の建設をスタートしたのが2025年5月で、種を植え始めたのが7月。 スタートアップは崖を飛び降りながら飛行機を作ると言われますが、まさにその言葉の通りで、一部屋できたらすぐに種を入れ、苗が育つ間に次の部屋を急いで作り……といった具合に、建設と並行して品種開発を進めています。

この速さは大げさではなく、農業の歴史における『歴史的転換点』だと思っています。 従来の育種は、外の不安定な気候のなかで『どこだったら一番うまく育つか』という、『所与の環境』に合わせて品種を選ぶ作業でした。 ビニールハウスも含め屋外では日照時間が限られていますが、我々は16時間光を当てるなど、自然界ではあり得ない量の光で光合成を促すことで、いままでポテンシャルを発揮できなかった（埋もれていた）優れた遺伝的特性を持つ品種を生み出すことができるんです





BIJapan / 🏆 83. in JP We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Startup Vertical Farming Construction Speed Farming Organization Financial Institution Collaboration Planting Crops Speedup

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