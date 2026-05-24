Space Frame Drone "Hiroboro" to Revolutionize Construction, Transportation, and Rescue Operations

The "Hiroboro" drone is a lightweight, high-strength aircraft that is expected to revolutionize construction, transportation, and rescue operations on land, sea, and air. It can be transported folded in a light truck on rural and forest roads. The separated units can be transported by manpower on rough terrain or in disaster-stricken areas. The Japan Drone 2026 exhibition at Makuhari Messe will showcase it!

スペースフレームドローン「ヒコーロボ」は超軽量高強度の機体で、建設、運搬、救難など、陸海空で省力化、人手不足解消に活躍が期待されています。 折り畳んで軽トラで農道、林道を運搬することが出来ます、分離したユニットは山岳や被災地などオフロードを人力で運搬可能です。

Japan Drone 2026(6/3(水)~6/5(金) 幕張メッセ)で展示します！ 建機や運搬、揚重機と同様に リース・レンタルで安価！ 業務代行・保守点検の新規ビジネスに最適！

"ヒコーロボ"は滑走路が不要で空地から離発着出来ます。 操縦は地上からプロポ送信機でardupilotとmissonplanerのオープンソフトにより操縦されます。 自動で飛行させることも出来ます。 飛行範囲は５〜10kmです。

航続時間は搭載バッテリー容量に拠ります。 ワンボックスカーで運べます。 テクノシステム株式会社は建築構造の立体トラス「テクノトラス」を研究開発し全国に1,000件以上の大型建築に採用されました。 最大はスパン65ｍ、15,000㎡の工場があります、このトラスは鋼管構造で高強度かつローコストです。

この技術を応用することで超軽量、高強度の大型ドローンが実現しました。 ロープライスの量産機も開発中！ 機体、モーター、FC、電池など 純国産で国外展開も視野！ Japan Drone2026(6/3〜6/5 幕張メッセ)で 第1期プレオーダー100機先行募集します！

ローンチカスタマーには。 ベーシック6R-62機体完成機（ヘキサ型）1,000万円税別を900万円税別で提供します。 ローンチアライアンスの各社様には、フレームユニット6R-62組立キット（ヘキサ型）計506万円税別を計450万円税別で提供いたします。 次期開発機は最大離陸重量1,200kgを目指しています





PRTIMES_JP / 🏆 114. in JP We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Drone Construction Transportation Rescue Space Frame High Strength Low Weight Off Road Lease Rent Business Opportunity Autonomous Flight Flying Range Battery Capacity Transportation Steel Truss Low Cost High Strength Large-Scale Drone Domestic Production Export

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