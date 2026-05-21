Special Interview Session Archive Launched by Ito Bunkyou and Tanaka Kenichiro

The archive of a special interview session held on February 14, 2026, as part of the 'Human Capital Management Manifesto 2026' has been launched by Ito Bunkyou and Tanaka Kenichiro. Ito Bunkyou is the Chief Education Researcher and Chairman of the Human Capital Management Consortium at Hitotsubashi University and a professor at the Faculty of Law at Keio University. Tanaka Kenichiro is a professor at Hitotsubashi University and the President of the Association for Corporate Governance. The two have launched the archive of their special interview session, which was held as part of the 'Human Capital Management Manifesto 2026'.

このたび、2026年2月14日（土）に開催された『人的資本経営マニフェスト2026』より、伊藤邦雄氏と田中研之輔による特別対談セッションのアーカイブ配信を開始しました。 伊藤邦雄氏は、一橋大学 CFO教育研究センター長、人的資本経営コンソーシアム会長であり、法政大学教授、当協会代表理事として知られています。

伊藤邦雄氏は、一橋大学商学部卒業、一橋大学教授、同大学院商学研究科長・商学部長、一橋大学副学長を歴任。 一橋大学名誉教授。

伊藤邦雄氏は、経済産業省「持続的成長のための長期投資（ESG・無形資産投資）研究会」の座長、同「SX研究会」の座長、同「企業価値の向上と人的資本の研究会」の座長、同「トランジション・ファイナンス環境整備検討会」の座長、経済産業省・東京証券取引所「DX銘柄」選定委委員長、経済産業省「GXフィナンス研究会」の座長、内閣府「非財務情報可視化研究会」の座長、「TCFD（気候変動財務情報開示タスクフォース）コンソーシアム」会長、「人的資本経営コンソーシアム」会長などを務め、日本を代表する企業の社外取締役を務めています。 伊藤邦雄氏は、一橋大学大学院社会学研究科博士課程を経て、UC.

Berkeley元客員研究員、University of Melbourne元客員研究員、日本学術振興会特別研究員SPD、東京大学／博士：社会学。 大学と企業をつなぐ連携プロジェクトを数多く手がけています。 専門はキャリア論、組織論。 社外取締役・社外顧問を36社歴任。

個人投資家。 著書36冊。 主な著書に『プロティアン―70歳まで第一線で働き続ける最強のキャリア資本論』『キャリアの悩みを解決する13のシンプルな方法 Career Workout』『実践するキャリアオーナーシップ』『進化するキャリアオーナーシップ』があります。 本イベントで語られた「キャリアオーナーシップ」「AI×キャリア開発」「個を活かす組織づくり」といったテーマは、当協会が提供する『プロティアン・キャリアAI基礎講座・検定』でも体系的に学ぶことができます





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