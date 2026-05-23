Special Unit 'GATE24': A New Chapter in Airport Surveillance

In the face of escalating international crimes such as smuggling, fake passports, human trafficking, and terrorism, airports have become the final line of defense. To streamline and unify their response, the Japanese government established the special unit 'GATE24', which eliminated the vertical structure of previous departments and placed all under the Ministry of Finance. Despite high hopes, the unit receives limited cooperation from the relevant departments and is often viewed as a 'thorn in the flesh' by the ground teams. To tackle the increasingly complex challenges, the team, consisting of newly appointed tax staff and other professionals, are now working under less than ideal circumstances.

密輸や偽造パスポート、人身売買、テロなど国際犯罪が深刻化の一途をたどる中、“国の最終防衛ライン”となるのが空港の入管と税関。 訪日外国人が急増して以降、現場がかつてない困難を極めていたことから、迅速かつ一括対応を可能にするべく縦割り構造を排除した内閣官房直属のスペシャルユニット「 GATE24 （ Global Airport Task Enforcement ）」が発足する。

しかし同組織は各省庁からの協力を得られず、現場からも‘腫れ物’扱い。 割り当てられたのはメインゲートから遠く離れた空港の隅で、臨時便や小型便ばかりを扱う小さな審査ブースだった。 劇中ではそんな厳しい状況下で始動した‘GATE24’のメンバーが、通すべき人や‘モノ’は通す一方、止めるべき人や‘モノ’は止め、日本の境界線（ボーダー）に立つプロフェッショナルとして成長していく。 連続テレビ小説、『ブギウギ』で知られる趣里がこのたび演じるのは、新任の税関職員・森万智（もりまち）。

圧倒的な観察眼を持つ万智は、巧妙に隠された密輸品や武器が流れてくる中、鋭い観察力で‘モノ’が発するわずかなヒントを拾い上げ、真実へと導き出す異能を持つ。 世界の文化や習慣、物品などにも精通しており、ユニットメンバーもその博識ぶりにたびたび驚かされる。 しかし対人能力は一度もありませんで、相手の表情の変化や言葉の真意に気付かない一面も。 マイペースにわが道を進み‘モノ’と向き合うまっすぐすぎる姿に、周囲は影響されていく。

テレビ朝日系の連ドラで初主演を飾る趣里は、空港はさまざまな人の想いや瞬間が交差する場所だと思っていて、普段利用している時も、いろいろな物語を感じることが多いので、そのスケール感も含めてワクワクしましたと話した。 一方で、空港の安全を守るために本当に多くの方が働いていて、その緊張感の中で成り立っている場所だと思いますと明かす。

さらに、『人を見る’入管と‘モノを見る’税関’という視点や価値観の違いが描かれていると明かし、『スリリングな展開やチームならではの掛け合いもありながら、一人一人の背景や感情にも丁寧に向き合っている作品になっていると思います』と語った。

出演者髙石あかり / トミー・バストウ / 吉沢亮 / 岡部たかし / 池脇千鶴 / 小日向文世 / 寛一郎 / 円井わん / さとうほなみ / 佐野史郎 / 堤真一 / 板垣李光人 / 北川景子 / シャーロット・ケイト・フォックス / 倉沢杏菜 / 安達木乃 / 岩谷健司 / 前原瑞樹 / 渡辺江里子 / 木村美穂 / 生瀬勝久 / 池谷のぶえ / 野内まる / 岩崎う大 / 朝加真由美 / 北香那 / 酒井大成 / 柄本時生 / 杉田雷麟 / 日高由起刀 / 下川恭平 / 濱正悟 / 伊武雅刀 / 大西信満 / 蓮佛美沙子 / 夏目透羽 / 芋生悠 / 夙川アトム / 橋本淳 / DAIGO / 安井順平 出演者：今田美桜 / 北村匠海 / 江口のりこ / 河合優実 / 原菜乃華 / 高橋文哉 / 古川琴音 / 眞栄田郷敦 / 大森元貴 / 妻夫木聡 / 阿部サダヲ / 松嶋菜々子 / 戸田菜穂 / 戸田恵子 / 浅田美代子 / 吉田鋼太郎 / 中沢元紀 / 二宮和也 / 加瀬亮 / 細田佳央太 / 竹野内豊 / 瞳水ひまり / 志田彩良 / ソニン / 瀧内公美 / 山寺宏一 / 津田健次郎 / 鳴海唯 / 倉悠貴 / 久保史緒里 / 藤堂日向 / 林田理沙 出演者：松坂桃李 / 吉岡里帆 / 奥平大兼 / 蒔田彩珠 / 窪塚愛流 / 吉柳咲良 / 豊田裕大 / 上坂樹里 / 八村倫太郎 / 山下幸輝 / 夏生大湖 / 影山優佳 / 永瀬莉子 / 森愁斗 / 安斉星来 / 矢吹奈子 / 今井柊斗 / 真弓孟之 / 西本まりん / 花岡すみれ / 野内まる / 山田健人 / 渡辺色 / 青山凌大 / 藤本一輝 / 唐木俊輔 / 大塚萌香 / 鈴川紗由 / 芹澤雛梨 / 白倉碧空 / 岡田将生 / 迫田孝也 / 臼田あさ美 / 櫻井海音 / 林泰文 / 堀田真由 / 高橋恭平 /及川光博 / 常盤貴子 / 北村一





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Drama Series Special Unit GATE24 Global Airport Task Enforcement International Crime Collection Of Intelligence Training And Formation Of Professionals Counter-Intelligence Border Control Travel And Tourism Logistics Management Human Intelligence

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