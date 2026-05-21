Smartphone Evolution Lays Emphasis on AI Features to Differentiate

Smartphone manufacturers are focusing on AI features to differentiate themselves from the competition. These features are designed to help users and businesses streamline operations.

Smartphone evolution has been fueled by AI, with top-notch camera and display qualities and impressive processing power.

To differentiate themselves, manufacturers focus on AI features that support users and streamline business and communication. One notable AI feature is the cross-app assistant, able to handle multiple tasks, understand vague language, and complete tasks with the fewest steps possible.

However, a direct comparison of the features is challenging at the moment. For instance, to create an appointment on the calendar, you need to take screenshots of what you want to add and then use Siri to extract data, switch to ChatGPT, and send it back to Siri to complete the task





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