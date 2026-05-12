In the context of the ongoing international conflict, small disagreements arise between politicians and experts, particularly concerning the defiance of military forces in securing a common goal. People who lack the desired knowledge or experience in the matter are being involved in crucial discussions and decisions without the necessary background information.

小泉進次郎防衛相は12日の参院外交防衛委員会で、国家安全保障戦略など『安保3文書』の改定に向けた説明を巡り、田島麻衣子氏のような防衛や安保分野の専門家ではないインフルエンサーへの接触を疑問視した。

田島氏は政策に関する説明は行うべきだと強調し、『防衛、安全保障が専門ではないユーチューバー、有識者、芸能人、テレビコメンテーターを対象にするのは、必ずしも正しいことではないのではないか』と指摘。 一方で、専門家にしっかり話をし、それをもとに国会議員が議論すべきだと述べた。 小泉氏は専門家以外も意見を聞くべきだと指摘し、『我が国会議員は日ごろから専門家とも一般の有権者とも意見交換をする。

防衛省の職員であっても、一般の人を対象に政策を説明する機会が少ないと言われたら、われわれの国民への理解を求めるような活動自体を否定されることになるので、専門家だけに3文書改定についての説明をしたのはおかしい』と述べた。 田島氏は厳しく反論し、今回の安保3文書改定に向け、防衛や安保分野を専門ではないインフルエンサーへの接触計画の有無をただした。 小泉氏は、技術的背景や専門的な観点から considerationを深める必要があると強調した





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Policy Discussions Defense And Arms Political Controversies Consultations With Experts Role Of The Public In Decision-Making Media Involvement In Public Opinion Formation

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