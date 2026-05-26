RUNNING TRAIN | 走ル列車！ がSteamで早期アクセス開始 リアルな走行シミュと美麗グラフィックが好評

個人開発者Rizu氏がUnreal Engine 5で3年かけて制作した鉄道運転シミュレーション『RUNNING TRAIN | 走ル列車！』がSteamで早期アクセス配信開始。架空路線2本と40以上のダイヤを備え、リアルな運転台と安全装置を再現。Steamレビューは98％が好評価で、今後は乗客システムやPOVモード、車掌モードなどの追加アップデートが予定されている。

本作『 RUNNING TRAIN | 走ル列車！ 』は、架空の日本列車路線を舞台に、プレイヤーが運転士として列車を操作するシミュレーション ゲーム である。 ゲーム は Unreal Engine 5 を用いて個人開発者のRizu氏が約3年の歳月を費やして制作し、PC（ Steam ）向けに2024年5月25日、早期アクセスとして配信が開始された。

リリース直後から注目を集め、Steam上のレビューは約370件中98％が好評評価という「非常に好評」ステータスを獲得している。 SNS上でも美麗な車両モデリングや風景描写が話題となり、期待通りの完成度が評価されている点が本作の大きな特徴である。



ゲームに収録されている路線は、全長40kmに及ぶ架空路線が2本ある。 海岸線を走る早森鉄道・山海本線と、のどかな田園風景が広がる高福鉄道・福川線だ。

両路線とも実在車両をモチーフにした複数の列車が用意されており、プレイヤーは好きな編成を選択して運転士視点で運行を体験できる。 運転台は細部までリアルに再現され、EB装置やATSといった安全装置も実装されているため、列車の発進・停止・加速・減速を正確に操作し、定刻通りに駅へ到着させる必要がある。 早朝から深夜、普通列車から特急列車まで、40以上のダイヤが用意されており、駅での停車位置や時刻遵守、信号・制限速度の遵守といった項目ごとに運転評価が行われ、合計スコアとしてフィードバックされる仕組みとなっている。





操作系統は、瑞起製の「ズイキマスコン」「ズイキマスコンPRO」やUNBALANCE製の「電車でGO！ コントローラー（DGOC‑44）」に標準対応しており、サードパーティ製のコントローラーを使用する場合はマッピングツールやスクリプトが必要になることもある。 さらに、難易度調整機能が充実しており、UIや速度計を非表示にしたりハードモードを有効化したりすることでスコアに倍率がかかる。 逆に自動運転モードを選択すれば、スコアを気にせず風景を楽しむことも可能で、季節・天候変更やフォトモードといった演出機能も搭載されている。





本作はビジュアル面で高い評価を受けているだけでなく、パフォーマンス面でも安定している。 インストール容量はわずか5GBに収まっており、比較的低スペックのPCでも快適にプレイできる点がユーザーから好評を得ている。 今後のアップデート計画としては、乗客システムの導入や乗客視点（POV）モード、車掌モードの追加、既存路線の延伸、さらにはメニューBGMや車内放送、発車メロディの実装が6月中旬を目処に予定されている。

これらの追加要素により、シミュレーションの奥深さがさらに広がり、鉄道ファンのみならず広いゲーマー層からの支持を集め続けることが期待される





AUTOMATONJapan / 🏆 74. in JP We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

鉄道シミュレーション RUNNING TRAIN Steam Unreal Engine 5 ゲームアップデート

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dell's Solution Deployment for Agent-Type AI: Security, Cost, and Deskside Agentic AIDell Technologies CSG & Online Marketing Senior Vice President John Sigal discusses the reasons for Dell's solution deployment for agent-type AI, focusing on security and cost concerns. He mentions OpenClaw, an agent-type AI with security features, and NVIDIA's extension of those features in NemoClaw. Sigal also highlights the token cost-effectiveness perspective, where token prices have decreased but usage has increased, leading to a significant increase in costs. To address this, Dell collaborated with NVIDIA to create a secure and cost-effective solution for running agent-type AI on on-premises servers, known as Deskside Agentic AI.

Read more »

Fit's Evolution: From Compact Car Concept to Luxury SedanThe Honda Fit, launched in 2001, introduced a revolutionary center tank layout that created a spacious interior, redefining the compact car concept. The third-generation Fit, introduced in 2013, continued this design language while enhancing it with high-tech features, beauty, and quality. The design offers a range of customization options, from changing the interior color to offering different exterior colors based on the grade. The body size is 3995-4095mm in length, 1695mm in width (some models are 1725mm), and 1515-1570mm in height, making it a valuable addition to the 5-door segment. The Fit has undergone several minor changes since its debut, including design updates, power train improvements, and interior and exterior color changes. The latest changes include the addition of a new color for the interior and exterior, as well as the introduction of a special color called Botanical Green Pearl for the body.

Read more »