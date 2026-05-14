RSL's Future with Gozo Uncertain as Transfer Rumors Mount

The future of Gozo at RSL is uncertain as transfer rumors mount. The club aims to keep Gozo at least until the end of this season, but there are concerns about his future with the team. The new owner, Mirror Sports + Entertainment, wants to build a team around Gozo and Diego Luna, focusing on the future.

情報筋によると、クラブは少なくとも今シーズン終了まではゴゾを残したい考えだ。2024年、 RSL はシーズン途中でFWアンドレス・ゴメスをスタッド・レンヌに売却。 しかしプレーオフ1回戦でミネソタ・ユナイテッドに敗退した。

今季は好スタートを切ってウェスタン・カンファレンス4位につけており、現状を維持してシーズン後半に臨む方針だ。 新オーナーのミラー・スポーツ＋エンターテインメントも、ゴゾとディエゴ・ルナを軸に将来を見据えたチーム作りを望んでいる。 ゴゾがいるのは素晴らしい。 彼がより高いレベルでプレーできるようになれば、本人にとっても良いことだ」と語った。

「だがクラブの使命は、彼がステップアップする際に次のゴゾ、つまり後継者を確保し、育成を続けることだ。 それは容易ではない」。 ゴメスの移籍では当初約1,100万ドル（ボーナス約200万ドル）が入ったが、ゴゾの場合はそれ以上の大型移籍金が必要だ。 昨年はアンデルレヒト、コペンハーゲン、ミッティランが約400～500万ドルで興味を示し、その後アストン・ヴィラが約800万ドルを提示した。 2月には1000万～1300万ドルを要求し、クラブ記録に迫る額を狙った。

現在、放出額は2000万ドル近くに達するとされ、今夏の移籍は困難だ。 7桁のオファーではRSLは耳を貸さないだろう。 だが、トップリーグで50試合も出場していないMLSの10代選手に8桁を払えるクラブは世界でも限られる。 この移籍金は、欧州でさらに成長したいゴゾにとって大きな壁になる可能性がある





GoalJP_Official / 🏆 112. in JP We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

RSL Gozo Transfer Rumors Future Mirror Sports + Entertainment

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

６月１０日、新宿駅前に 新宿駅西口の”いま”と“未来”、開発の“ワクワク”をお届けする情報発信施設「Shinjuku Future Gallery」オープン６月１０日、新宿駅前に 新宿駅西口の”いま”と“未来”、開発の“ワクワク”をお届けする情報発信施設「Shinjuku Future Gallery」オープン 小田急電鉄株式会社のプレスリリース

Read more »

仮面ライダーアギト: 高田将司インタビュー、主演が明智光秀他、新鋭キャストも豪華映画『アギト―超能力戦争―』で仮面ライダーG7のスーツアクターを担当した高田将司 Interviews conducted with him revealed different thoughts. The movie turns out to be “The highest average viewership rate (11.7%) in the post-Heisei era and one of the few to break the barrier even though it was in the Heisei era,” and thanks to its popularity, it produced the first ‘Heisei’ movie of the series, ‘’Agito.’ This is the latest version of 'Agito,' the ‘next generation’ movie of the record-breaking, must-see series ‘ G imoho: Agito: The Entry Augur of the Future.’ The leading Actor for the movie is Hideo Otaki, and the movie also features the Atsushi Tokunaga of 'KinSokuClub!:' Region 2' - dubbed 'The Joint Gallery'. Acting as need, fencer, and professional technician He is also the co-producer of the project. You will also find the actress of the popular show ' Nana', Yuko Shiraishi, and the Japanese actor, Haruma Yamashita. Also, the main female character of the anime series 'Super Friends Eleven' is played by Yu Nazuna. Moreover, the main female character of the anime series 'Seiji Yamamoto' is played by Yuka Iguchi. This is another first for this project as it brings on all those who had previously acted in other series as well, such as Chihaya Azumi, Mohana Maruyama, Yuu Sakai, and the voice actor of many aired Animes. The task is directed by the experienced Director Koji Morimoto. Moreover, the character Atsushi, played by Atsushi Tokunaga, was exactly like the main character in the Lone Hunter anime series. This makes it clear not just a diversified content, but with new approaches to new challenges and elements with various themes and tense add-ons. The task only requires determination and perseverance. With the list of actors mentioned above, this is surely a movie that the audience will enjoy.

Read more »

Embark Studios Announces Changes to 'ARC Raiders' Update Frequency and Planned Size for Upcoming ReleaseEmbark Studios, developer of the popular action-shooter game 'ARC Raiders', announced changes to the game's update frequency and the planned size of the upcoming large update. The developer has decided to shift from releasing regular monthly updates to a 2-year cycle for large updates, with the next update set for October, aiming to make it the largest in the game's history. The game offers a PvPvE shooting experience set in a dystopian future Earth, with up to three players working together or solo. Players take on the role of a Rader, a freedom fighter who battles other Raiders and enemy forces above ground in an effort to take back centerpieces of a devastated world called Ark and bring back various treasures. Players alternate between exploration and combat to survive and gain access to different areas and features in the game. Recently, players have been asking for more frequent large updates, as the current monthly cycle may leave them short of content after such a long time. Embark Studios even acknowledged that the current update cycle was pushing the team, leaving less time to focus on serious content and balance.

Read more »

新宿駅西口地区開発計画の情報発信拠点「Shinjuku Future Gallery」にXREALのARグラス「XREAL 1S」が採用新宿駅西口地区開発計画の情報発信拠点「Shinjuku Future Gallery」にXREALのARグラス「XREAL 1S」が採用 XREAL株式会社のプレスリリース

Read more »