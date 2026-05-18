Roomshare with a twist! A love comedy with a unique triangle relationship

A 24-year-old OL named Rinako, who secretly loves anime and manga, shares a room with her neighbor, a lively young man named Satou. However, she faces a constant barrage of protests from her neighbor, who dislikes the same things she does. To resolve this, Rinako decides to communicate through the wall with Satou, but to her surprise, the wall is broken by the author of her favorite manga, Uasneko-bu, Uasunada! The author, who is also known as Uasunada, has destroyed the wall in Satou's room. This leads to a unique and unconventional love comedy with a twist, where the three roommates' lives intertwine through the wall.

これも新しいルームシェアのカタチ！？ 毎日がドキドキで満たされる！？24歳のOL凛子（りんこ）は一人暮らしの隠れオタク。 忙しい日々の合間に、大大大好きなアニメや漫画で日々の疲れを癒やしていた。

だけどアニメを見るたび、右隣から抗議の猛烈‘壁ドン’が！ 凛子は、左隣のさわやか紳士・佐槻（さつき）に協力してもらい壁越しに話し合おうとするが、壁を蹴破って現れたのは、なんと凛子が一番好きな漫画『うさねこ部』の原作者・ウサ春先生だった!? しかもウサ春先生こと右沙田（うさだ）は、佐槻の部屋の壁まで壊してしまって……。 恋と笑いが同居する、ひとつ屋根の下ラブコメ！

壁の穴でつながった3人の、ちょっと変わった三角関係ルームシェア生活が幕を開ける!! 作品名ただいま、おじゃまされます！ 放送形態TVアニメスケジュール2026年4月7日（火）～日本テレビ・読売テレビほかキャスト仲間凛子：花澤香菜佐槻鏡斗：石川界人右沙田春真：石谷春貴誉田杏：小林千晃高峯葉月：杉山里穂小木紫苑：富田美憂右沙田真央：諸星すみれスタッフ原作：和戸村‘ただいま、おじゃまされます！ ’（シーモアコミックス）監督／シリーズ構成：いまざきいつき脚本：いまざきいつき たかだ誠キャラクターデザイン





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Roomshare Love Comedy Unique Triangle Relationship Anime And Manga Wall Communication

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