Republican Congressman Thomas Massie vs. Trump-backed Ed Gillespie in Kentucky's 6th District

In the upcoming midterm elections, Republican Congressman Thomas Massie will face off against Trump-backed Ed Gillespie in Kentucky's 6th District. The district is considered a stronghold for conservative voters and is currently in a tight race. The election between Trump-backed Gillespie and the incumbent Massie has been heated, with wealthy conservative donors fueling the tension and casting doubt on the future direction of the Republican Party. Trump has previously endorsed Gillespie, a farmer and veteran, and his endorsement has often influenced the outcome of Republican primaries. However, with Trump's national support rating dropping, the impact of his endorsement will be tested in the upcoming primary on May 19. According to Todd Belt, director of the George Washington University Political Management Program, Trump's endorsement has weakened Massie's advantage. "This district has become one of the most expensive congressional races, with a significant amount of money being spent. Regardless of the outcome, the money involved could sway the result." Trump has described himself as "very powerful" and has stated that he will use his support and financial resources to remove those he deems disloyal to the party.

11月の米中間選挙の候補者を選ぶ予備選で、共和党のトーマス・マッシー下院議員は来週、トランプが支持する対立候補エド・ガルレインと対決する。 強固な保守地盤とされる米中東部ケンタッキー州のこの選挙区は接戦になっている。

トランプの支持を受けた"刺客"ガルレインとの選挙戦は、富裕な保守派献金者も巻き込んで過熱しており、共和党の今後の方向性をめぐる亀裂を浮き彫りにしている。 トランプは、農場経営者で退役軍人のガルレインに支持を表明した。 トランプの支持表明はこれまで、共和党の予備選に大きな影響力を持ってきた。 だが、5月19日に予定されるこの予備選では、トランプの全米支持率が低下する中で、改めてその影響力が試されることになる。

ジョージ・ワシントン大学政治運営プログラムのディレクター、トッド・ベルトは本誌に対し、トランプの支持表明によってマッシーの優位は弱まった、と語った。

"この選挙区は、今回の下院予備選で最もカネがかかる選挙になりつつある。 それだけの資金が動けば、どんな選挙結果になってもおかしくない"と彼は述べた。 トランプは"非常に強力"であり、"自らの支持と資金力を使って、忠実でないと見なした人物を党から一掃できる"という





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Republican Congressman Thomas Massie Kentucky Midterm Elections Ed Gillespie Trump Republican Party Conservative Voters Tight Race Republican Primaries Trump's Endorsement Impact Of Endorsement Republican Party Direction Money Involved Trump's Support And Financial Resources Removal Of Disloyal Party Members

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