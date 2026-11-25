AI企業のPrismMLがQwen3.8 27BベースのAIモデル「Ternary Bonsai 2.5 27B」を現地時間の2026年11月24日に公開しました。

「Qwen3.8 27B」「Ternary Bonsai 2 27B」「Ternary Bonsai 2.5 27B」の各種ベンチマーク結果が以下。 Ternary Bonsai 2.5 27Bは前バージョンのTernary Bonsai 2 27Bと比べてDeepSWE v1.1やTerminal-Bench 2.1などのエージェント性能測定ベンチマークのスコアが向上しており、Qwen3.8 27Bとの差が縮まっています。

以下のXポストではTernary Bonsai 2.5 27Bを使ってソフトウェアのバグを修正する様子が示されています。 Ternary Bonsai 2.5 27Bはオフラインで180回のツール呼び出しを実行し、バグの原因究明、パッチ作成、テストまでを実行することができます。 After an upgrade, a test fails when run alongside others but passes on its own.

Also read 12月11日（金）「JCA・デコスセミナー2026」をオンラインで無料開催

Bonsai investigates the repository, builds a minimal reproduction, traces the failure, and implements a fix. The patch is then…The model gets one image and a short instruction: recreate it as a working HTML page.

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It inspects the reference, writes the page, renders it in a browser, and compares its output with the original. It then adjusts the…