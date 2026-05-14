The news text discusses the discovery that quantum physics is more continuous than previously thought, the simplicity of RaQM, and the standardization of PQC, which protects computing infrastructure from quantum computers. It also mentions the challenges in implementing post-quantum cryptography and the need for further understanding of quantum computing capabilities.

一般の人々は、量子力学を極めて不連続な理論（｢量子跳躍｣といったイメージ）と考えていますが、実際には、量子力学は古典物理学よりもはるかに数の連続性に依存していることが判明しています。

RaQM（合理的量子力学）は量子力学よりもはるかに単純な理論であり、重ね合わせや非局在性といった深遠な謎を含んでいません。 これは、量子物理学から連続性を排除することで実現しています。 その結果、RaQMは波動関数の情報量を明示的に可視化します。 NISTとIETF（インターネット技術特別調査委員会）がPQCの標準規格を公表したことで、量子コンピュータが実用化される前に、私たちのコンピューティング・インフラを保護する手段が得られました。

多くの広く利用されている暗号ライブラリは、ここ数年でこれらのアルゴリズムを実装してきましたが、暗号エンジニアが対処すべき課題は依然として残っています。 とはいえ、将来の量子コンピュータの能力を理解するためには、まだ多くの課題が残されています。 現行の暗号方式は、量子コンピュータ登場以前の世界で何十年もの経験に裏打ちされた安全性を担保しています。 それに対し、現在のポスト量子暗号方式の安全性について、私たちはまだそこまでの確信を持っていません。

組織は、新たな標準規格にすでに対応した｢PQC対応｣の暗号モジュールを評価する形で、いまから準備を始められます。 これにより、PQCが定着した際、あるいは量子コンピューティングにおけるなんらかの新たな飛躍的進歩によってNISTのタイムラインが劇的に前倒しされた場合でも、将来の移行が容易になります





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Quantum Physics Quantum Mechanics Raqm PQC Post-Quantum Cryptography Quantum Computing

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