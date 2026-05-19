PROJECT宙合同会社は、駆け込み型の保湿乳液を展示し、臨床現場から生まれた開発者の上西香子氏が見き出された保湿乳液の商品を用いることで、忙しい40代女性に対するスキンケアを提案する

PROJECT宙合同会社は、臨床現場から生まれた 保湿乳液 ">yorisoT 保湿乳液 を携えて、2026年6月27日に東京・恵比寿で開催される 職人コスメ の祭典 #職コス フェスティバル2026 に出展する。

開発者は皮膚科医師歴31年・開業18年の上西香子氏。 自らもアトピーに20年以上悩み続けた「患者でもあった医師」が、 乾燥肌にいいスキンケア を考え続け、7年かけて保湿乳液という形にした。 本製品は、化粧水と乳液をひとつに統合したオールインワン処方で、10秒かからず顔全体に広げやすい、なめらかな使用感を持つ。

忙しく自分の時間が取れない40代女性のために生まれた、時短と信頼を両立させたスキンケアだ。yorisoT保湿乳液を開発した上西香子氏は、皮膚科医として30年以上にわたり患者と向き合ってきた。 本当に使い続けやすい保湿とは何か」を問い続けて7年の構想を経て完成した本製品には、忙しい毎日の中で自分のケアを後回しにしがちな40代女性への切実な思いが込められている。 化粧水と乳液、2ステップの手間をひとつに省いたオールインワン処方。 洗顔後にこれ1本を手に取り、顔にのばすだけのなじむまでの時間は10秒たらず。 使いやすさが追求された無香料・低刺激にこだわった保湿乳液だ





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保湿乳液 やわらか使用感 オールインワン処方 化粧水と乳液 時短スキンケア 熟年層 開発者 上西香子氏 皮膚科医師 患者と向き合ってきた 本当に使い続けやすい保湿とは何か 切実な思い وظيفة 職人コスメ 祭典

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