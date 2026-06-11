Police Arrest Two Managers of Crypto Mixing Site Audei6 for Laundering Criminal Proceeds

The European Police Agency (Europol) and other law enforcement agencies in ten countries collaborated in a joint investigation to arrest the managers of a crypto mixing site, Audei6, for allegedly using the service to launder criminal proceeds. The managers, both Georgian residents with Ukrainian and Georgian nationalities, were arrested on October 10. Audei6 was a service that moved funds between multiple crypto asset accounts to enhance anonymity. This is the first time the Japanese police has participated in an international investigation to seize a crypto mixing service provider.

暗号資産の匿名性を高める"ミキシング"と呼ばれる手法で犯罪収益を資金洗浄したとして、警察庁は１１日、欧州警察機構（ユーロポール）や米国などとの１０か国による国際共同捜査で、ミキシングサイトの管理者２人を逮捕したと発表した。

逮捕は１０日。 ミキシングは複数の暗号資産口座で資金を移動させることで、匿名性を高めるサービス。 日本警察が参加する国際捜査でミキシングの提供業者を摘発するのは初めて。 発表によると、逮捕されたのはいずれもジョージア在住で、ミキシングサービスを請け負うウェブサイト"ＡｕｄｉＡ（アウディエー）６"の管理者とみられる露国籍とウクライナ国籍の男２人。

同サイトはすでに無効化されたという。 同サイトは２２年以降、身代金要求型ウイルス"ランサムウェア"を仕掛けるハッカー集団"８Ｂａｓｅ（エイトベース）"など複数の犯罪組織から資金洗浄を請け負い、手数料として犯罪収益の３～１０％を受け取っていたとみられる。 警察庁サイバー特別捜査部（サ特部）は海外当局が押収した同サイトのサーバー情報を分析。 ミキシングに使われた暗号資産口座の名義人とみられる約６０００人分の個人情報や取引内容を記したメールを確認し、実態解明に結びつけた





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Crypto Mixing Laundering Criminal Proceeds Audei6 Georgian Residents Ukrainian And Georgian Nationalities International Joint Investigation Japanese Police Crypto Asset Accounts Enhance Anonymity

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