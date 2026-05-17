Politics for election entertainment

A new election entertainment begins as a former member of parliament from a conservative party is running for governor. The plot revolves around the relationship between young people living in politics and those living in the real world. The story follows a 50-day period where the pair compete to become governor.

本作は、政治家の不正を密告する告発文をきっかけに、すべてを失った与党幹事長の娘で秘書の星野茉莉（黒木）が、偶然出会った政治素人のスナックママ・月岡あかり（野呂）を東京都知事にすべく選挙に挑む、新たな“選挙エンターテインメント”。

若くして政治の世界で生きてきた女性と、市井に生きる女性がタッグを組み、都知事を目指して奮闘する50日間の物語を描く。 第4話では、茉莉が“選挙の天才”とあがめる、与党民政党幹事長・鷹臣（坂東彌十郎）の元秘書・五十嵐隼人（岩谷健司）を仲間に引き入れる様子が描かれた。 生活に困る住民たちを支援する‘よろず困りごと相談所’を開き、さらには、政界を追われた時に受け取った‘レンガ’（1000万円の手切れ金）を選挙資金として‘チームあかり’に渡すだけでなく、実家の銭湯を選挙事務所として提供した五十嵐に、視聴者は熱狂。

Xでは、「#銀河の一票」に加え、五十嵐の愛称「ガラさん」がトレンド入りした。 選挙を知り尽くす元幹事長秘書・五十嵐が参謀に加わり、一気に勢いづく“チームあかり”。 難航していた事務所探しも、廃業した五十嵐の実家の銭湯を借りられることになり、茉莉とあかりは胸をなでおろす。 そんな折、流星のもとに民政党幹事長の鷹臣が自ら出向き、出馬を打診したとのニュースが報じられた。

これにより、党公認の最有力と目される流星に注目が集まり、出馬を期待する声が高まる。 五十嵐はこの一連の動きを、鷹臣の政策秘書・雫石の策略とにらむ。 そんな流星陣営に本気の戦いを挑む五十嵐が提案したのは、民政党への宣戦布告ともいえる奇策だった。 茉莉とあかりは、作戦に欠かせない元西多摩市長の雲井蛍を仲間に迎えるべく、さっそく説得に向かうが..





sakigake / 🏆 88. in JP We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Conservatism Politics Constituency Candidacies Electoral District Voting

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

大阪松竹座が閉館、解体へOsaka Matsuzakaya is now closing and will be dismantled. There was a touching ambiance with an elegant exterior and a cool interior. As a reporter, I visited there for the first time in 2006 when I went to cover SUPER EIGHT, GOKKAI’s last leading play at the venue. Back then, I didn’t even know about the poor reception of the radio at the venue, and I ended up roaming around with my laptop scared I wouldn’t meet the deadline. Now it’s a great memory. In summer, the event ‘Shichigatsu Daigyojin’ is held, and you can enjoy the lively atmosphere near the Daitokuji and the Hanwato of Daitokuji. There are many fans of Kabuki at the gate, and the two sides of the Daitokuji river are overflowing with staff, props, and license enamel. Every time I witness this sight, I recognize that summer has officially arrived. It’s said that the famous actor NAME was slightly sad about the end of this venue. I didn’t even know about the history of Osaka Matsuzakaya's stages or their theater tradition. I feel a wide range of emotions when I hear the comments of the actor and enjoy the entertainment that the scene provides.

Read more »

異常事態東京大学「五月祭」で 民主主義の根幹揺るぐテロ行為Topics: Politics, Security, Terrorism, Social Issues, Education, Arts

Read more »

ClariS エスコンフィールドHOKKAIDOにて開催された、北海道日本ハムファイターズ《FIGHTERS ENTERTAINMENT WEEKEND》にに初登場！株式会社ソニー・ミュージックレーベルズのプレスリリース（2026年5月17日 18時21分）ClariS エスコンフィールドHOKKAIDOにて開催された、北海道日本ハムファイターズ《FIGHTERS ENTERTAINMENT WEEKEND》にに初登場！

Read more »

Matchy16 Type Test: A Free Online Diagnostic Tool Reveals 16 Styles of Muscularity and its UsesMatchy16 Type Test is an online diagnostic tool that allows users to determine their muscularity type based on a few simple questions. This has become a trend in the world of bodybuilding, with the '16 type' era. The tool has entertainment value, and the results can be shared on SNS platforms.

Read more »

クローズドベータテスト向け参加資格・応募期間、当選方法、実施概要、および募集などをまとめたプレスリリース。グランツーリスモのクローズドベータテストへの参加には、PS4とSony Entertainment Networkアカウントが必須。応募期間は6月上旬まで、当選者には応募の際に記入したメールアドレス宛てに、プレイ方法などの詳細が通知されるという。グランツーリスモ公式サイトや応募ページでは、これらに関する詳細が記載されている。

Read more »