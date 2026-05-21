OPPO Find N6は、超広角、広角、望遠のトリプルカメラを搭載した折りたたみスマホであり、製品の完成度はかなり上昇しています。さらに、 smartfonを床に置きパカッと開いて大画面で使用したり、床上に置いても大画面で使用できる点が魅力的です。また、子猫の写真にも多頭崩壊の場から助けられた幼猫が2匹で飛び回り、派手に遊んでいました。

折りたたみ式スマホ を使っているいかたがあるでしょうか？ 日本では、 Galaxy Fold シリーズを含む Pixel Fold や、 Nubia Fold を皮切りにOPPOも最新の 折りたたみ式スマホ OPPO Find N6を日本市場に投入しました。

ある程度使う人が増え、そう見て「あ、良さそうだから次は使ってみたい」と感じる人が多くて徐々に広がっていく。 しかし、 逆に「自分は折りたたみじゃなくてもいいかな」と思う人も多くて、そこまで普及しないかも……わからないけど、製品としての完成度がかなり上がってきてるところは確かである。 超広角、広角、望遠のトリプルカメラを搭載した折りたたみスマホ、OPPO Find N6。 半開きにして猫の前に置いても、薄くて軽いので持ったときのズッシリ感がない。

Find N6 diffuser mirrorujemy techradarです。 このFind N6だったら、たたんで通常のスマホとして使っても違和感ないし、ぱかっと開いて大画面化してもヒンジ部の凹凸をほとんど感じないので違和感なく大画面デバイスとして使える。 もう、この撮り方覚えたらめちゃラクできてたまらない。 カメラ目線の瞬間に撮った写真は、端末を床において撮れた。

家で、機内でも、 Foldはどのでこでも使えます。 カメラ目線の瞬間に撮った写真は、端末を床において撮れた。 また、床に置いて遊んでいた子猫も、横になると寝てしまった。 Find N6は、UVA保護フィルター、保護フィルム付きのETG衛星M50やFind N6保護フィルム付きで使用できます。 ただし、うしろの子猫は兄弟で保護されていたらしい





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Galaxy Fold Pixel Fold Nubia Fold OPPO Find N6 折りたたみ式スマホ 超広角、広角、望遠のトリプルカメラを搭載した折りたたみスマホ Vêchész Fín Nem Photos

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