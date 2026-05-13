Outdated Products (Double-check them before purchase or auction)

Be cautious of items with outdated hardware and software, such as booting software and drivers. Ensure they are appropriate before making a purchase or participating in an auction. If you're unsure about an item's compatibility, consult the listing or ask the seller for details.

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asciijpeditors / 🏆 98. in JP We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

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Everyday Hairstyle for Adults: Easy-to-make Hairstyles for Busy MorningsFor adults who struggle to get styling their hair every morning, we have featured hair styles that offer both style and convenience. Starting with the Olive Beige Ombre Bob. Adding layers to the top helps achieve the right style whilst maintaining a natural yet edgy look. Finishing it with products, adds the right touch.

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Citizen Participation Encouraged for Simultaneous City Clean-UpThe city is implementing a campaign called 'Gomi Zero Daiketsudo' (Zero Waste Great Effort) from the 20th year of the Heisei era. As part of this campaign, the city plans to end the citywide clean-up on the 31st of May, but it will instead continue from the 31st of May until the 7th of June, providing free volunteer bags for participation. Recently, there has been a supply shortage of materials for plastic products, including the raw materials used to make plastics. These changes in raw materials have led to a shortage of waste bags and changes in materials used for each local government waste bag. In such a situation, waste bags have become increasingly precious. The city wants to put forward the action of making one's neighborhood cleaner without burdening households with the elimination of waste bags. The free volunteer bags this city provides aims to support such action and to promote the participation of the general public in the search and collection of waste. In summary, the city is distributing free volunteer bags for the collection of waste that has been collected during the specified period. In addition to such bags, the city is also distributing small bags for people to participate in small-scale cleanup activities. The city wants to make waste collection a daily part of people's daily lives, not just a weekend activity. The small bags distributed are only for use in publicly designated areas for sanitation, and they are not for household or business waste. ... More details can be found on the official page of the city.

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ダイキンが検討中:米エリオット・インベストメント・マネジメントに数年間で1兊円の自社株買いを求められていたDaimaru has announced intentions to purchase approximately 5% of its issued shares using the `Commitment-Type Self-Share Purchase (FCSR)` method on March 13, 2027. Mr. Tadakuni Tanaka, Chairman and Representative Director of Daikin, stated at the press conference held in Osaka City on the same day that he will continue to make a dynamic and continuous purchase of its own shares, taking into account investment opportunities and share prices.

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Aqours OFFICIAL FANCLUB DOMAIN AUCTIONThe official fan club of the idol group Aqours, which appeared in the anime and manga series "Love Live! Sunshine!!", has been put up for auction. The fan club was established in 2017 and was scheduled to end on June 30, 2025. However, due to the presence of links on the official website of "Love Live! Sunshine!!" and other SNS platforms, there is a risk of falling into the hands of third parties. The domain was registered through the domain registration service "Oname.jp" operated by the GMO Internet Group and was put up for auction on May 1, 2022, with a starting price of 3300 yen. As of May 12, 2022, at 5 pm, the price had reached 500 million yen, and at 6 pm, it had reached 950 billion yen. The auction ended on May 27, 2022, at 7 pm.

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Geo Expo 2022This is an event where various business-related companies, universities, industry associations, research institutions, and NPOs related to geographic information gather to showcase their latest products, services, research findings, and creative works in various fields related to geographic information, such as map data, map development platforms, aerial surveying, GIS (geographic information system), human flow data analysis, digital twin, maps, and apps. This event serves as an opportunity to learn about the latest information and trends in the geographic information field.

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Flexible robot sorting solution and vertical conveyor from Suzhou HyperLeap Technology Co., Ltd. launched by PhoxterPhoxter, a company that has supported many logistics automation projects, has launched the flexible robot sorting solution 'HyperSort' and the standalone vertical conveyor 'HyperWall Node' from Suzhou HyperLeap Technology Co., Ltd. The new products allow for flexible installation and expansion in as little as 1-2 weeks, enabling more customers to easily and confidently adopt logistics DX. The launch comes at a time when logistics companies are facing critical shortages of labor and growing e-commerce demand, requiring efficient and flexible automation for handling multiple product types and handling fluctuations in shipping volume.

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