Oslo Disappears, and the Tail Disappears Too! A Classic Adventure Game

In this classic adventure game, players navigate through a world filled with beautiful art and puzzles. By clicking objects and solving conversations, players can uncover hidden items and progress through the game.

ある日，オスロの自慢の尻尾が消失し，さらにオスロ自身も行方不明になってしまった。 ジョルディは友人のシグリッドとともに，オスロの行方を追うことになる。 と呼ばれるオーソドックスなスタイルだ。

マウスカーソルを操作してキャラクターを移動させたり，オブジェクトをクリックしてアイテムを獲得したり，それを利用してパズルを解いたりしていく。 散らかった部屋や家の周りを散策し，会話のヒントを手掛かりにアイテムを探しながら，クスッとくるセリフやパズルを楽しめる。 最も特筆すべき魅力は，ルイス氏がこだわる水彩画調のアートワークだろう。 どこか粗さもありながら，細かく描き込まれている。

カタルーニャ地方の田舎町を彷彿とさせる美しい風景と，自然に溶け込むキャラクターアートによって描かれる世界観は，新聞漫画の枠に収まらない魅力があり，絵本の中に入り込んでいるような感覚を味わえた。 会場に出展されているデモは，ジョルディが暮らす民家と庭を歩き回り，オスロを探すというゲームの序盤と思われるシーンだった。 水蒸気だらけの曇った風呂場の窓を開けたり，暗い部屋の電気をつけたり，引き出しを開けたりすることで，新しいアイテムを見つけられる。

ルイス氏は，まだ知名度が高いとは言えないアジアにおいて，ゲームとともに原作のパブリッシャも探し，しっかりと存在感を示していきたいと抱負を語っていた





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