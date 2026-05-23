Nagano Nagahama Cup、入谷響単独優勝 北村弥樹徹頭3打差敗退

The second round of the Nagano Nagahama Cup was originally scheduled to be played today, but it was postponed due to bad weather. However, the leader who was originally in fourth place, Inaba Reika (20, Casio), successfully defended her lead by shooting 67 strokes and becoming the single champion with an overall score of 8-under-par. Inaba's victory on this difficult course, where she failed to make it in last year's Tour debut and had negative feelings towards the course, brings her tour career wins to a total of 2 and a win on the 2015 Nike Ladies Tour. As for Inaba, who overcame her weaknesses on the tour, she scored a total of 26 putts this day, 12 putts less than her height at the 12th hole, caught on a dream for par. Overall, she also made 7 putts from 7 to 11 meters, and this victory brought her to the top of the tour for the first time in her 22-year amateur career.

前日に中止となった第2ラウンドが行われ、首位と1打差の4位から出た入谷響（20＝加賀電子）が6バーディー、1ボギーの67で回り通算8アンダーで単独首位に浮上した。4年前のツアーデビュー戦で予選落ちを喫した‘因縁’のコースで好スコアをマークし、昨年6月のニチレイ・レディース以来のツアー通算2勝目に王手をかけた。

飛ばし屋の入谷がパットで奪首に成功した。7番で7メートル、9番と11番で4メートルのバーディーパットを沈め、12番では4メートルを入れてパーセーブ。

‘パットが入ってくれた。 危ないパーパットも決め切れた’と胸を張った。 ツアー屈指のショット力を持つ20歳の課題はそのパットだった。4月に‘気分転換で’パターをピン型からマレット型に替えて好転。 昨季は30を超えた1ラウンド当たりの平均パット数が今季は29を切り、この日は計26パットにまとめた。

アマチュア時代の22年、この大会でツアー初出場。76、75を叩いて予選落ちし‘グリーンも小さいし、ラフも長い。 バンカーも嫌い。 こんなに難しいコースがあるのかと思った’と苦手な印象が残った。 それでもプロになり多くの難コースで経験を積んで戻ってきた今年は‘コースの見方が変わった’という。

嫌なイメージは消え2日連続60台で成長ぶりで初勝利を挙げた。 一昨日(NEWS NOTE: The news text is old, so 'yesterday' may be correct. Please update as needed. )のニチレイ・レディースの会場は袖ケ浦CC新袖C。

今大会で勝てば‘新旧袖ケ浦’を制す初の選手となる。

‘明日になれば気持ちもコンディションも変わるから、どうなるか分からないけど、優勝を目指して頑張る’。2打リードも油断はない。 初優勝と同じように逃げ切りで2勝目を‘つかみ取る’





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Nagano Nagahama Cup Inaba Reika Flight Putt Par

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