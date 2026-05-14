NEWS TITLE: 漫画家が編集者と話し、映画を編み上げたことで受賞

漫画家が編集者と話し、映画を編み上げたことで受賞した様子を伝えています。

NEWS TEXT: そして自身は自発的に、衝動的にマンガで何かを表現したいタイプではなく、 編集者 と会話して物語を編み上げるタイプであることを明かし、" 編集者 と話し描かなきゃいけない状況を作ることが、船を出すということだと思っています。

フィルムアワードに関して言えば、応募してくれたことが"海が走る"瞬間だったのかなと"と伝え、その勇気を称賛し、応募してくれたことへの感謝を述べた。 その後行われた表彰式では、Xのリポスト数で支持された"読者賞"に角木理紗"投企せよ、海へ",審査員賞（山中）に山﨑一正"drifter",審査員賞（今泉）に沼田理紗"みち",審査員賞（たらちね）に舘田紅太郎"うみべの",準グランプリに可香谷慧・濱本富士子"初めてカメラを持った日",グランプリに野田遊歩"都夏"が輝いた。

準グランプリを受賞した"初めてカメラを持った日"の可香谷は普段はドキュメンタリー番組のディレクターを務めていると言い、"たらちね先生の作品を読んで、誰でも（映画を）作れるんだと思ったとき、長野県にいる小学生に初めてカメラを持ってもらって撮影してもらうというアイデアがすぐに出てきて。 それをもとに脚本を書き出しました。 （準グランプリの受賞は）本当にうれしいです"と語った





owarai_natalie / 🏆 25. in JP We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

漫画家 編集者 映画 受賞 フィルムアワード

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