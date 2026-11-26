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Copyright （C）2022 NEKCOM Games Co.,Ltd. "NEKCOM" and" SHOWA AMERICAN STORY" are the registered trademarks or trademarks of NEKCOM Games Co.,Ltd. in China and elsewhere.

All other trademarks are properties of their respective owners. Copyright （C）2022 NEKCOM Games Co.,Ltd. "NEKCOM" and"SHOWA AMERICAN STORY" are the registered trademarks or trademarks of NEKCOM Games Co.,Ltd. in China and elsewhere. All other trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

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Copyright （C）2022 NEKCOM Games Co.,Ltd. "NEKCOM" and"SHOWA AMERICAN STORY" are the registered trademarks or trademarks of NEKCOM Games Co.,Ltd. in China and elsewhere. All other trademarks are properties of their respective owners.