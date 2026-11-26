NEKCOM Gamesの著作権および商標表示
NEKCOM Games Co.,Ltd.による著作権および商標に関する法的声明
Copyright （C）2022 NEKCOM Games Co.,Ltd. "NEKCOM" and" SHOWA AMERICAN STORY" are the registered trademarks or trademarks of NEKCOM Games Co.,Ltd. in China and elsewhere.
All other trademarks are properties of their respective owners. Copyright （C）2022 NEKCOM Games Co.,Ltd. "NEKCOM" and"SHOWA AMERICAN STORY" are the registered trademarks or trademarks of NEKCOM Games Co.,Ltd. in China and elsewhere. All other trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Copyright （C）2022 NEKCOM Games Co.,Ltd. "NEKCOM" and"SHOWA AMERICAN STORY" are the registered trademarks or trademarks of NEKCOM Games Co.,Ltd. in China and elsewhere. All other trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
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