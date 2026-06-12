Nike's Struggle and Bright Spot in Soccer World Cup

Nike's CEO, Elliot Hill, has been leading the company's turnaround efforts for the past two years. Despite the challenges, there are signs of hope in the retail sector. Nike's global football head, Kamilo Andrade, believes that soccer has allowed the company to connect with a diverse range of people. The company has also been working on strengthening its relationship with retailers and providing new products to boost its sales. However, analysts believe that the company's success in the World Cup may not be solely attributed to the tournament but also to its other business initiatives.

ナイキにとっては負けられない闘いだ。 Ｗ杯は同社のお膝元である米国などで開催される。 エリオット・ヒル最高経営責任者（ＣＥＯ）が推進するナイキ経営再建の取り組みは、着手から２年が経過したところだ。

ナイキの市場シェアは侵食され、本四半期の売上高は２―４％減少する見通しで、投資家は経営再建の歩みにしびれを切らし、株価は年初から３０％以上も下落している。 ただ、小売りの現場には明るい兆しも見えている。 今週、ニューヨークのタイムズスクエアにあるサッカー用品店「ペレ・サッカー」を訪れた買い物客を出迎えたのは、ナイキが手がける米国、ブラジル、フランスのユニフォームを身にまとったマネキンの列だった。

サッカー界のアイコン、エムバペや米セレブ、キム・カーダシアンを起用したナイキのＷ杯キャンペーン映像「Rip the Script（筋書きを破り捨てろ）」は、マンハッタン・ミッドタウンにあるスポーツ用品チェーン店「チャンプス・スポーツ」のウィンドウディスプレイを埋め尽くした。 この店がナイキのユニフォームを目立つ場所に配置したことは、ナイキと小売業者の関係修復が進んでいる証しだ。 ナイキのジョン・ドナホー前ＣＥＯが推進した「消費者直接取引」モデルへの移行により、こうした関係の多くは断ち切られていた。

ナイキのグローバル・フットボール担当バイスプレジデント、カミロ・アンドラデ氏は「サッカーによって、当社は実に多様な人々にアプローチできている」と語り、小売業者との関係修復を最優先に進めてきたと説明した。 ナイキは今月、サッカースパイク「マーキュリアル」２種を新発売したのに加え、１２カ国の代表チームにユニフォームを提供し、現地のストリートウエア・デザイナーと提携し、世界５０００カ所以上の直営店や卸売店でサッカー関連商品の刷新を行っている。

英小売り企業ＪＤスポーツの広報担当者によると、これまでのところ、代表チーム関連商品の中で最も売れているのはアディダスが提供するメキシコとアルゼンチンのユニフォームだ。 アナリストによると、ブランドの勝敗はどのチームが勝ち進むかによっても左右されるとみられる。 ルイス・カリーヨさん（３０）はペレ・サッカーの店舗で、メキシコ代表のユニフォームが並ぶラックに引き寄せられていた。 開幕戦で南アフリカと対決する母国チームの応援だけが目的ではない。

肩にあしらわれたアディダスの象徴、スリーストライプス（３本線）に魅力を感じたという。 ＲＢＣキャピタル・マーケッツはＷ杯開幕戦の１日前、ナイキの投資判断を引き下げた。 アナリストのピラル・ダダニア氏は、経営再建のペースが予想より遅いと指摘。 Ｗ杯という起爆剤や新商品だけでは、他の事業部門で行われている再建措置の影響を補うには不十分だと語った。

モーニングスターのアナリスト、デビッド・スウォーツ氏は「ナイキが抱える問題は、ワールドカップ効果だけで消えるわけではない」とした上で、「ただ、ナイキ・ブランドを再びアピールする好機なのは間違いない」と話した。 テルシー・アドバイザリー・グループのアナリストチームは今週のリポートで、大会が進むにつれてナイキの商品ラインナップが同社の勢いを後押しすると予想。 ただ現時点では、有名スポーツ店においてアディダスの商品のほうが目立っているようだと分析した





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