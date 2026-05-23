New Beauty Brands and Products Launched

This news text highlights the launch of new beauty brands and products, including a sunscreen with SPF50+ and PA++++ from Korean top stylist So Sung-Yeon, a new beauty brand called RRRing, and various cosmetic products from upink and Qualitfy First.

MARY QUANT「ブロック＆ブロック パーフェクト プロテクション L-01」3,520円（税込） SPF50＋・PA＋＋＋＋ 韓国トップスタイリスト ソ・スギョン氏がプロデューサーを務める新ビューティブランド「RRRing（リリリング）」がついにローンチ！4月28日（火）よりQoo10で先行販売されていましたが、5月13日（水）よりロフト・アットコスメなど全国で本格展開がスタートしました。

RRRing「メルティング ハートデューイ ティント」全4色 各1,430円（税込）リップラインを整える「カバーベース 01 キャンバスピンク」と、プニプニ質感のプディングリップ「ブラーベース 01 ブリックローズ」の2タイプ。 グラデーションやオーバーリップを思いのままに作れます。 柏木由紀プロデュースコスメブランド「upink」から、4色をブレンドして自分だけの影色がつくれる新シェーディングパレットが登場。

広めのパウダー面で大きな筆でも混ぜやすく、フェイスライン・ノーズシャドウなど部位ごとに色を使い分けることも可能です。2026年5月14日（木）発売｜クオリティファースト「ダーマレーザー スーパーPDRN＋カフェイン100マスク」ルルルン「ハイドラ 5ALA マスク」7枚入 880円（税込） 全国のPLAZAにて先行発売 3年連続ベストコスメ第1位の「ハイドラ シリーズ」最新作。 次世代成分「5-ALA（ファイブアラ）」（整肌成分：アミノレブリン酸リン酸）をメイン成分として配合した、生命科学発想のデイリーケアマスクです。

長時間のスマホ使用やブルーライト、不規則な食生活など、現代特有の“老け見え”要因にアプローチ。 さらに「数」ではなく「現代の肌悩み」で厳選した4種の機能性ペプチドを配合し、ハリ・ツヤと引き締まり感を呼び覚ましてくれます。 ベタつかない軽やかなテクスチャーなのに、髪の内部にすっとなじんでふんわり空気を含んだようなやわらかい仕上がりに。 サンライズベルガモットの香り（ベルガモット×ブラックティー×ローズ）で、毎晩のケアタイムが心地よい時間に変わります。

VT「レチナール ペプチド セラム」30mL 2,200円（税込）／「レチナール ペプチド デイリーマスク」25枚入 2,420円（税込）／「レチナール ペプチド スポットクリーム」15mL 1,980円（税込）／「レチナール ペプチド カプセルクリーム」50mL 2,200円（税込） ※PLAZA・バラエティストア順次先行 ※「レチナール ペプチド カプセルクリーム」は2026年2月発





SportsHochi / 🏆 53. in JP We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

New Beauty Brands New Products Sunscreen Beauty Brand Korean Top Stylist Beauty Products Upink Qualitfy First Sunscreen With SPF50+ And PA++++ New Beauty Brand Called Rrring New Cosmetic Products Korean Top Stylist So Sung-Yeon Beauty Products From Upink And Qualitfy First

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