New Award Honors Innovative Integration of Equipment, Systems, and Architecture

The 24th Environment & Equipment Design Award honors the integration of advanced equipment and systems with architecture, as selected by experts in the field through a public review process. The award-winning system has been installed in an existing building's rainwater tank, utilizing advanced filtration techniques to ensure efficient rainwater treatment. Additionally, the system has been found to provide energy savings of up to 19% when used for misting air conditioning units, particularly in high-power-consuming facilities such as factories, warehouses, and cold storage facilities. The system's ability to reduce CO2 emissions and promote sustainability has also gained attention, with major corporations seeking its environmental-friendly solutions.

設備機器や設備システムと建築デザインの高度な融合を顕彰する国内有数のアワードとして知られ、建築・設備・都市デザイン分野の第一線で活躍する有識者による公開審査を経て受賞作品が選出されます。

第24回環境・設備デザイン賞 授賞式の様子既存建物の竪樋へ後付け設置が可能で、"遠心分離","重力分離","凝集分離"を組み合わせた独自構造により、高効率な雨水処理を実現しています。 さらに、0.5μmの精密濾過技術を採用し、外部検査機関による水質検査では、スケール原因となるシリカ含有量0.3mg/L未満を確認。 設備利用や洗浄用途など、幅広い活用が可能です。 また、空調室外機への噴霧利用では、平均約15％、最大約19％の省エネ効果を確認しています。

特に、夏場の電力使用量が大きい既存工場、定温倉庫、冷凍冷蔵施設などにおける空調負荷低減やデマンド抑制対策として期待されています。 さらに、CO₂排出量削減や脱炭素経営への取り組みが加速する中、大手企業を中心に求められる環境対応・サステナビリティ施策への貢献も期待されています。 雨水を再資源化し、電力を使わずに活用する本システムは、環境負荷低減と事業継続性を両立する新たなインフラ設備として注目されています





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Environment & Sustainability Award Integration Of Equipment Systems And Architecture Innovative Design Efficient Rainwater Treatment Energy Savings Sustainability

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