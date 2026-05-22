Mozilla Supports Web Serial API for Browser-based Hardware Development

Web Serial is a Web API that allows websites to send and receive data in serial communication, similar to how USB ports and Bluetooth devices can communicate. In the past, using such devices required specific software or native apps. With Web Serial API, web pages can directly access serial ports using JavaScript, enabling users to perform tasks like firmware updates, sensor control, and device configuration using only a browser.

Web SerialはJavaScriptを使用してシリアルデバイスとのデータ送受信を可能にするWeb APIであり、"シリアル"とは、コンピューターと機器の間でデータを少しずつ順番に送受信する通信方式です。

USBポートに接続された機器の中にはOSから"シリアルポート(COMポート)"として認識されるものがあり、Bluetooth機器でもシリアル通信プロファイルを利用することで同様に扱われます。...

"と協力し、Web SerialをサポートするFirefoxでブラウザベースのハードウェア開発がどのようなものになるかをテストおよび検証しました。... Franchuk氏は"FirefoxでWeb Serialを試してみたところ、ブラウジング体験が『見るだけのもの』ではなく、自分の好みに合わせてカスタマイズできるものになったように感じられ、とても楽しかったです。 また、将来どんなクールで面白くて便利な物理デバイスが登場するのか、とてもワクワクします。

特別なドライバーやローカルソフトウェアをインストールせずに専用ハードウェアを使えるというのは、まさに解放感があります"と語りました。... Mozillaは"FirefoxはWebテクノロジーを使用してハードウェアを直接操作したり、プログラミングしたりするための、より実用的なブラウザであることが分かりました"としている。





gigazine / 🏆 80. in JP We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Web API Javascript Development Hardware Development Browser-Based Development Web Serial API

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